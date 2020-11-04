Hey Malta! Dance Your Style At This Year’s Red Bull TikTok Competition

One of the world’s biggest street dance competitions is being held online this year and the call for Maltese dancers is here. Red Bull Dance Your Style is ready to bring the house down with its global dance street competition featuring dancers from all over the world congregating in one place to showcase their hip hop moves and disco grooves.

But it’s going to be a whole lot different this year – with no actual physical show taking place. Yeah, the COVID-19 pandemic is trying to get in the way but there’s no stopping the jitterbug. The one-on-one dance competition is taking place where most dancing takes place nowadays – online – and on one of the biggest social media platforms to emerge in 2020, TikTok.

That’s right, the viral video-sharing social network will be the virtual arena where Red Bull Dance Your Style will take place…and it’s going to be massive. Not only will your dance be on display to the thousands of dance fanatics online but they will be the ones to decide whether your moves are good enough to make it to the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. Bragging rights aren’t the only thing at stake here, it’s a shot at the centre stage spotlight where you’ll be judged by some of the biggest dance names out there including… …hip-hop dancer Majid Kessab…

…freestyler Ibuki Imata…

…and Think You Can Dance winner, Kida the Great.