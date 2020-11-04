Hey Malta! Dance Your Style At This Year’s Red Bull TikTok Competition
One of the world’s biggest street dance competitions is being held online this year and the call for Maltese dancers is here.
Red Bull Dance Your Style is ready to bring the house down with its global dance street competition featuring dancers from all over the world congregating in one place to showcase their hip hop moves and disco grooves.
But it’s going to be a whole lot different this year – with no actual physical show taking place.
Yeah, the COVID-19 pandemic is trying to get in the way but there’s no stopping the jitterbug.
The one-on-one dance competition is taking place where most dancing takes place nowadays – online – and on one of the biggest social media platforms to emerge in 2020, TikTok.
That’s right, the viral video-sharing social network will be the virtual arena where Red Bull Dance Your Style will take place…and it’s going to be massive.
Not only will your dance be on display to the thousands of dance fanatics online but they will be the ones to decide whether your moves are good enough to make it to the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.
Bragging rights aren’t the only thing at stake here, it’s a shot at the centre stage spotlight where you’ll be judged by some of the biggest dance names out there including…
…hip-hop dancer Majid Kessab…
…freestyler Ibuki Imata…
…and Think You Can Dance winner, Kida the Great.
And it’s super easy to get your dance on at the Red Bull Dance Your Style.
- Jump onto your TikTok account or create one if you haven’t already…get with the trend
- Record a 30-second audition video using “Get Loose Now” by the Black Eyed Peas.
- Upload it to TikTok and tag @RedBullDance and use the hashtag #redbulldanceyourstyle
And that’s it!
From there on you have to wait – the judges will then select eight dancers to move onto the next round along with eight pre-selected wildcard dancers.
It’s then up to the audience to decide who will be guaranteed a spot in the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final by voting using TikTok’s poll function.
And with so much talent out there, it’s going to be tough to decide!
Whether you’re looking to participate or just watch from afar, it’s your time to get involved.
For more information, including which street dance qualify, follow this link.
See you on the dance floor!
