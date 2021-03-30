QUIZ: Benefits To Drinking Purified Water In Malta You Didn’t Know About

In this day and age, we are becoming more and more aware of the importance of reducing plastic waste. As the main source of pollution and litter affecting the environment globally, things like plastic bottles of water need to be phased out.

One alternative with more benefits than one may realise is purified water.

Using reverse osmosis (RO) is not a foreign concept in Malta, the idea of using reverse osmosis has been around for many years now and has proved to be the safest and most economical way of having purified drinking water at home or work.

Many have concerns that RO systems waste a lot of water however today systems with better, inbuilt pumps can ensure no water is wasted as the ‘return’ water which is clean can be diverted to roof tanks and/or wells and therefore companies with a lot of experience and good quality RO systems will ensure your water wastage is zero.

As such, the main benefit of an RO is that you have an unlimited supply of pure water, all at the simple touch of a lever.

Yet, the benefits of using an RO are often not fully realised. Besides the convenience your cost of water per litre is drastically reduced making the savings over time quite substantial especially for larger families or office environments because the running costs are low and a standard Ecowater domestic machine will supply 100 litres of pure water per day!

You will also be able to enjoy water on-demand, no longer having to stress about having no more drinking water left in the house.