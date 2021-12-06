900% Increase In People Reaching Out For Help: Give The Gift Of Therapy In Malta

Anxiety, depression, OCD, and so many more issues can affect our mental health. Most people forget that the mind needs to be taken care of as much as you take care of your body. Going to the gym and eating healthy is beneficial, but taking time off and switching off every once in a while is also crucial.

If you don’t schedule system maintenance your machines will do it for you, and your body is no different.

After everything we’ve been through with this pandemic, Richmond Foundation needs your help to help others. Now that we’ve had the time and space to really tune into our emotions, an outlet is needed to channel our emotions in a healthy way.

That’s why so many people have turned to Richmond Foundation for help.

During these past 18 months, they have introduced various methods for people who are struggling with their mental health to reach out for help. All of these services would not be possible without all of Malta and Gozo’s donations.

This Christmas give the gift of therapy and provide your struggling neighbour with a safe space with a trained professional to tackle their emotions.