900% Increase In People Reaching Out For Help: Give The Gift Of Therapy In Malta
Anxiety, depression, OCD, and so many more issues can affect our mental health. Most people forget that the mind needs to be taken care of as much as you take care of your body. Going to the gym and eating healthy is beneficial, but taking time off and switching off every once in a while is also crucial.
If you don’t schedule system maintenance your machines will do it for you, and your body is no different.
After everything we’ve been through with this pandemic, Richmond Foundation needs your help to help others. Now that we’ve had the time and space to really tune into our emotions, an outlet is needed to channel our emotions in a healthy way.
That’s why so many people have turned to Richmond Foundation for help.
During these past 18 months, they have introduced various methods for people who are struggling with their mental health to reach out for help. All of these services would not be possible without all of Malta and Gozo’s donations.
This Christmas give the gift of therapy and provide your struggling neighbour with a safe space with a trained professional to tackle their emotions.
There are loads of ways you can reach out if you are struggling. Richmond Foundation will welcome you with open arms, no judgment given. But, to be able to offer their services free of charge, they work solely on donations.
No matter if you wish to tackle some serious issues or if you just need to get some things off your chest, Richmond Foundation has got your back.
The pandemic has really opened our eyes and minds to the importance of mental health. Like the world, we have been through the struggle of a pandemic, so it is completely normal for individuals to need some help.
The 1770 helpline became a 24/7 service with calls increasing by 500% over the last 18 months.
You can donate to help Richmond Foundation continue doing its crucial work via this link here. Giving you the option to donate via bank transfer, PayPal, SMS, phone, or cheque, you too can make a difference.
Requests for therapy have increased by 100% since last year, with Richmond Foundation’s OLLI.Chat handling over 1,250 help chats within the first 5 months of its launch.
Give the gift of therapy and input your address when you donate. To show their appreciation, Richmond Foundation will be sending you people a thank you card. Help spread awareness and break the stigma around mental health by donating, and sharing your good deed on social media.
Providing free therapy sessions, Richmond Foundation has seen a 900% increase in face-to-face meetings over the last 6 months.
The gift of therapy, complete with the thank you card received by the Richmond Foundation can also be given as a secret Santa gift. You can donate in someone else’s name to give them a wholesome Christmas gift for that person that you just don’t know what to buy them.
Richmond Foundation has been helping people feel like themselves again since 1993. Their gift of therapy campaign has been live for the past 3 years. Helping people is in their blood, but to keep doing what they can, they need your help. This Christmas, forget about the material gifts and give the gift of therapy.
Donate and help raise awareness!