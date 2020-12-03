Festive Feasts, Quality Meats And All You Can Eats: These Maltese Eateries Do It All

Few things in life are more satisfying than a plate of perfectly cooked meat, fish, or seafood. Now you can try and cook something of the sort at home, but let’s be honest, we all know how easy it is to mess up a good steak. So next time you’re craving a hearty and meaty dinner, keep your kitchenware in your cupboards and leave the cooking to the skilled chefs at Sciacca Grill.

Now perfectly-cooked steaks are already pretty heavenly, but the team at Sciacca Grill is also throwing a few crazy offers into the mix. Before we get into all that deliciousness, here’s what this locally-renowned grill chain is all about. Sciacca Grill is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Noel Zammit, and it’s way more than your run-of-the-mill steakhouse. This brand prides itself in its ‘no menu’ concept, meaning that it only offers the freshest produce available.

Now when you’re dealing with top-tier meat and seafood, you really don’t want to mask the dish’s flavour with unnecessary and over-the-top seasoning. That’s why the chefs at Sciacca Grill adopt a super simplistic method of cooking. These guys simply sprinkle some salt over your meat of choice and throw it onto a charcoal or wood-fired grill. This method helps amplify your gastronomical experience by uncovering all the different tastes that meat and fish have to offer.

Sciacca Grill might not have a menu – but that doesn’t mean that it lacks variety. These eateries offer some of the best fish, seafood, and cuts of meat on the market; we’re talking Japanese Kobe, USDA Prime Cuts, Galacian-aged meat, local fresh lobster, pork, lamb, and a whole lot of seafood. Of course, this meaty menu is accompanied by an extensive wine list featuring both local and foreign vino producers.

And whilst this place sounds like any meat-lovers’ dream, the Sciacca Grill team didn’t forget about those foodies with dietary requirements. So if you’re vegetarian or have any particular food intolerances, Sciacca Grill’s quality-obsessed team will be there to enlighten you with the restaurant’s inclusive daily specials. Sounds delicious, right? Well, it gets even better! Sciacca Grill’s Valletta outlet has just introduced a brand spanking new concept called ‘Straight From The Smoker’ – and yes, it’s just as great as it sounds.

This is an all you can eat event where patrons will get a variety of delicious smoked meats, a glass of wine, flowing water, coffee and dessert for just €50. Worth it. ‘Straight From The Smoker’ happens every Sunday at lunchtime, so get booking! If you’d rather check out Sciacca Grill’s St Julian’s outlet, you’re still in with the chance of benefitting from a crazy offer. This December, if you dine at Sciacca Grill’s St Julian’s outlet from Monday to Thursday you’ll be in the running to have your table’s bill covered by the restaurant!

The team at Sciacca Grill randomly picked a number of dates and times every week, and the table who asks for their bill closest to these times will have their bill covered by Sciacca. The offer will be running from 1st to 23rd December. Now this year’s seasonal festivities might have taken a bit of a hit (thanks COVID), but Sciacca Grill is still working hard to make this Christmas season super special.