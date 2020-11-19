WATCH: Duck Baklava?! This Brand New St. Julian’s Restaurant Is Cooking Up A Storm

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of St Julian’s lies a new restaurant with an appetite for the most exotic and mouth-watering dishes. Seed has just opened its doors at the Hyatt Regency with a view that overlooks a piazza onto the iconic St Rita chapel.

Its intimate location is a contrast of the excitement that happens behind the kitchen doors with a delectable menu suitable for all dining experiences from breakfast, lunch and dinner and curated by some of the finest chefs on the island. Seed is the brainchild of a select group of hospitality experts including highly-touted food and beverage manager Matthew Debono and award-winning executive chef Noel Azzopardi along with past student and protege Sous Chef Daniel Vella Mcintyre.

The simple but deadly combination of the three individuals has resulted in a dining experience with passion as its main ingredient. As such, the menu is unlike anything we’ve seen before with an array of exquisite dishes that incorporate a variety of local delicacies with foreign influences.

Cauliflower velouté, royal smoked eel, cherry tomato, herb oil

These are dishes to die for…

Grilled brioche, wild mushrooms, parmesan cream, crispy buckwheat (V)

What’s even better is that since Seed is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it makes it the prime spot for several occasions including lunch dates or intimate business meetings. The restaurant even launched a breakfast menu to entice you in the early hours of the morning.

Eggs Benedict

For just €19.50 each, you can treat yourself to a three-tier continental breakfast complimented with any item from the à la carte menu! And the whole experience is a bit sweeter knowing that there’s free parking reserved exclusively for Seed patrons – lending to a stress-free food outing for this festive season, as well as a socially distant and safe environment.

It’s the perfect Christmas get-together whether it be with family or friends. With a modern decor that compliments the times, a kitchen passionate for the food they love and a team of stalwart staff at the ready, Seed is quickly becoming the foodie hotspot to go this Christmas.