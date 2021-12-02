WATCH: Meet The Employee, The Series Where Workers In Malta Have Their Say
Expand your horizons and explore what an ergonomic, sustainable work environment looks like. Fostering a safe space for employees to produce their best work and let their creative juices flow is essential to all. After all, it is the employees that make up the life and blood of any company.
That’s why we’re going to be kicking off the series Meet The Employee sponsored by Avenue 77 super soon. From accounting to iGaming – we’ll be tapping into them all.
Answering our round of 19 quick-fire questions, we will be hearing from different perspectives what each employee thinks the best work environment is. Giving a voice to the little man is what this series is all about.
The pilot episode will follow singer, accountant, and people person Cliff Zammit Stevens. With a hectic schedule, where he juggles work-life-student-singing balance, having a workspace that provides for all of his work needs is super important.
Get to know Cliff and how his work space can help him achieve top results in an era of absolute connectivity.
Working at Avenue 77 creates a unique work environment which integrates comfort, workspace, technology, and a relaxed ambience. No matter if you work better in a calm quiet space or you need to be surrounded by other people – Avenue 77 is the place for you.
Focused on hospitality, employee wellbeing, technology and sustainability, Avenue 77 provides ample space for you to turn Avenue 77 into your perfect workplace.
