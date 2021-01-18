Xbajt Tnaddaf? These Seven Hacks Will Tame Your Cleaning Nightmares

Cleaning. Some people love it, most loathe it and all of us have to do it as we enter adulthood. Whether you’re an obsessive cleaner or the kind of person that leaves things get really dirty before picking up a mop, you’re going to encounter some less than pleasant chores to roll up your sleeves for. But cleaning doesn’t have to be a nightmare, because there are nifty hacks that’ll make your life more bearable. Xbajt tnaddaf? Here are seven hacks to tame your cleaning nightmares. You’re welcome. 1. Bleach and an old toothbrush for your toilet woes

Ah, the toilet – arguably the king of worst cleaning chores. Don’t worry though, because, with just a few items, you can make your porcelain bowl sparkly clean in no time. Two words: brushes and bleach. Make sure you’ve got a clean toilet brush and toilet holder for cleaning duties. Using an old, dirty one will only spread bacteria and do the opposite of what you set out to do. Also, find an old toothbrush to really scrub the ins and outs of your bowl. Next, invest in a good, thick bleach like Domestos. It kills 99.9% of germs and prevents limescale up to three times more than your average supermarket alternative. 2. Scrub that grime off your bathtub

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as a soak in your bath after a long day – but not if your tub is dirtier than you. Show your tub some TLC by investing in a scented stain remover like Cif, all you need is a cloth or sponge and physical agility. If your bathtub is made of enamel, avoid scrubbing brushes or you’ll be sorry. When you’re done, invest in some candles and hop in to enjoy the fruits of your labour. 3. Dry clean grubby uniforms at home

There’s one universal question that’s shared by every parent in the world: how do my kids get their uniforms so dirty? Whether its food, paint, mud, ink or blood, you’re bound to have to salvage their uniforms at some point. When it comes to sturdier bits of uniform like blazers, use this hack to ditch expensive dry cleaning options. First, let the stain dry, but remember that the sooner you tackle it, the better. Next, invest in a stain remover like Persil stain removing powder and pour it on the accident. Next, seal the blazer in a dry-cleaning bag and run it inside a tumble dryer at low heat. After, put it out to dry and viola! You’ve saved a trip to the dry cleaners and some money too. 4. Don’t smear ink stains on your carpets

It’s the golden rule of beating ink stains on your favourite carpets: don’t smear it outwards, instead blot and rub it in small movements to avoid making it larger. Carpets are materials, so your investment in a good laundry detergent will come in handy here. Add laundry detergent like Surf with a bowl of warm water and gently dab the stained area et voila! The most important thing to remember when dealing with an ink stain is to avoid smearing it outwards: blot or rub in small movements to confine the stain to the already-affected area. 5. Shave your sweaters

We all have that favourite sweater that gets bobbles on it. Whether its a new statement top or your grandma’s hand-me-down, every sweater is prone to bobbling. It mostly happens on places that rub against itself, like the underarms or chest. The good news is, your razor can do more than achieving silky smooth legs. Grab your razor and pass it over your jumper, gently working downwards until you can pick off the fuzz. Careful not to overdo it or you could rip it! and once you’ve done this, start washing your sweaters with Persil tablets that have anti-bobble technology. 6. Say au revoir to dog poop stains with baking soda

If you’ve got dogs, you’re bound to have a carpet accident at some point. After you’ve disposed of the smelly evidence on your rugs, run to your pantry and grab your baking soda. Sprinkle it on the stain, let it sit for 10 minutes and vacuum it up. Next, grab Lyso+Form Casa e Animali, which is great to neutralise odours whilst caring for your furry friends and scrub away. There you go, good as new. 7. Ditch the rust on your clothes with white vinegar

Rusty clothes… it could be a look, but only if it’s intentional. Rust is iron oxide and it’s one of the most difficult stains to say goodbye too. But luckily the solution probably lies in your kitchen right now. Grab a cloth, lemon and white vinegar and spread out the stain garments. Blot the stain to absorb the red discolouration and put it in direct sunlight so that the stain starts to fade. Then, wash it as normal with your favourite soap and an indulgent softener, like Comfort’s Perfume Deluxe Range. If you want the best products to turn your cleaning nightmares into smooth-sailing chores, the Clean Team Malta has got your back.