WIN: Find The Perfect Single Malt For Your Qalbi By Taking This Quiz

Single malt whiskies are highly-sought after for a reason – their complex and satisfying flavours have stood the test of time, and the variety in this spirit is actually astounding. Deciding which whisky is the best for you can be a challenge, what with all the quality brands out there.

Now, when it comes to whiskies in 2020, we need to single out four of our favourites, all legendary in their own accord. But before we do, let’s do a quick rundown on some single malt history to really get our juices flowing. The distillation of whisky has been performed in Scotland for centuries, dating all the way back to 1494, when the earliest written record of whisky production was recorded in the Exchequer Rolls. “Eight bolls of malt to Friar John Cor, by order of the King, wherewith to make aqua vitae,” it read. Ordered by the king itself, it really is no wonder that this great drink has stood the test of time, and is still being consumed heartily in 2020. Indeed, to even call a liquid a single malt, the whisky must have been distilled at a single distillery, using a pot still distillation process with a base of malted barley mash. Now, onto our favourites!

1. Talisker 10 year old – raw yet refined, made by the sea.

“From rugged coastlines and beastly storms, to warming sunbeams and soaring skies, the Isle of Skye powers through our veins and invigorates our souls. Unpredictable elements meet untainted beauty to create a spirit as wild as our island, so raw yet so refined.”

2. Oban 14 year old – rich and rewarding from one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries.

“For two centuries Oban’s bustling fishing village has set on the frontier of the West Highlands and the Islands, at the meeting place of land and sea. One of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries, Oban’s sheltered harbour is perfect for two things – seafaring and whisky-making.” For a distillery that predates many of contemporaries, comes a collection with surprising freshness. Light and smoky, with just a hint of salt spray. Balancing autumn fruits and sea air, Oban whisky owes its rich and rewarding Highland character to its very long fermentation process.

3. Singleton 12 year old – a welcoming, appealing instant favourite.

“The Singletons have a quality the experts call ‘welcoming’: comprising of the best, most appealing and enjoyable flavours from the spectrum of Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”

4. Laguvulin 16 year old – rich, smoky and elegant, this is the connoisseur’s choice.

“The connoisseur’s choice when it comes to Islay whisky, with Lagavulin 16 Year Old hailed as one of the finest whiskies available. Rich, smoky and elegant.”

