Fed Up Of Losing Receipts? Maltese Man Creates Revolutionary App For A Paperless Future

Lost and torn receipts are the kryptonite for anyone trying to exchange a purchase or benefit from a warranty. Now, one Maltese man has come up with a revolutionary app, SLIPZ, that will leave you armed with the tools to get what’s rightfully yours. Scrambling and looking for that receipt will become a thing of the past with the help of SLIPZ, your easy to use digital amigo that’s ready to help guide you through the complex world of returns. SLIPZ is a digital receipts solution that is available for free download on both the App Store and Google Play – meaning it’s literally just a few touches away from becoming one of your most crucial digital companions. You’ll forget the days of trying to unsuccessfully haggle your way out of a torn or missing receipt, whipping out this helpful app whenever, wherever, it’s needed.

For the more technical among us, SLIPZ’s software integrates easily with existing cash registers and third-party providers, making it as easy as an ABC for retailers to implement the system. SLIPZ are already integrated with SHOPIFY POS and retailers can add the extension free of charge and without license fees! It even makes business sense, freeing up retailers from spending so much money on receipt printers and paper over the entire year. That means that retailers will be able to send digital receipts directly to customers by scanning a SLIPZ app users’ unique QR code.

And better yet, it’s super simple to use. You can create and name folders according to spending categories and allocate receipts accordingly, whether that’s for travel, electronics, or home decor. It’s literally the perfect app for Christmas. Just imagine how easy it’s going to be returning all those ugly gifts from out-of-style family members? Bye-bye hideous sweaters, hello new wardrobe! It’s also a great way to keep track of all your purchases – letting you keep all your receipts under one roof, making planning and budgeting for our hectic lifestyles a piece of cake.

SLIPZ lets you track your spending through graphs and spending charts, allowing you to also email your receipts for accounting or personal use. That’s awesome for everyone whether you’re just an everyday shopper or a business looking to keep track of daily spending.

And the best part is, you’ll be saving the environment while sorting our life at the same time. Garth Metrovich, the great-great Grandson of Maltese politician Giorgio Mitrovich, came up with the revolutionary concept with one clear idea in mind. To radically transform the future of paper receipts and help in the fight to save trees from being chopped down.

Thermal till rolls, which is the type of paper that receipts are printed is far worse than water bottles. They’re discarded in seconds after being printed and contain chemicals that are simply not recyclable. To put things into perspective, almost 10 million trees are chopped down every year in the USA to produce paper receipts. The future of the planet is Green and SLIPZ users will be able to forgo paper receipts in favour of a digital copy that will be logged and saved in their mobile devices immediately after purchase. The app is available worldwide – making it a must-have tool whether you’re in Malta or Malaysia. For more information, you can visit the SLIPZ website https://slipz.app/