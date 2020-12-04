Something Huge Is Coming To Malta In 2021… But What Could It Be?
The hype is real for 2021. With an eventual return to normality after this horrific year seemingly just over the horizon, next summer looks to be a big one for a lot of different reasons. Now, it seems like Malta has just added another big and mysterious one to the list.
Billboards which have appeared around Malta are teasing something massive coming to the island… but whoever is behind the campaign is keeping it all under wraps for now!
Promising to “bridge the gap,” the billboards don’t offer much more in the way of elaborating, but it looks like 2021 is going to be jam-packed with big announcements.
But what could it be? A massive chain? A brand new product? 6G??
Well, sadly, we’re going to have to wait a while longer to find out… but what we do know is that the service “won’t be available for purchase until 2021”.
Of course, the billboard itself probably offers a punny explanation to it all, so we’re assuming some sort of metaphorical bridge is going to be playing a part in all this.
And while we’re pretty sure the bridge between Malta and Gozo wouldn’t get a mysterious teaser like this, we’re just left with a ton of curiosity?