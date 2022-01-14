2022 Is The Year To Boost Your Body And Mind With This Maltese Brand

Kick start 2022 by treating yourself right. You know yourself best, so it is up to you to see how to best boost and level up your life. Whether that’s journaling, going to the gym, meal prepping or just going that extra mile – the new year is all about making sustainable improvements to yourself and your health. That’s why +boost is going to help you get back on track after the Christmas holidays and aid you on your journey towards becoming a better version of yourself. This online shop has everything you could possibly need, from vitamins to help out your immune system to a whole range of sports nutrition, food, and natural cosmetics. Here are some of +boost’s top tips to help you kick off 2022 on the right foot: +boost Whey Protein

Protein is essential for repairing and rebuilding muscles after exercise. But, the benefits of protein aren’t limited to building muscle. Protein is a super nutrient that supports a wide range of bodily functions and is essential for good health. It is also a key success factor for healthy and effective fat loss. +boost Whey Protein is a whey protein concentrate powder formulated to be used as part of a balanced diet that includes whole foods and other natural sources of protein. It consists of 70% protein so that each serving scoop (approximately 31g) provides you with a generous 22g of protein.

The +boost Whey Protein comes in two delicious flavours chocolate and vanilla cookie. It is super versatile and can add delicious taste to healthy recipes like porridge oats, pancakes and smoothies. Nobody’s perfect, +boost know that which is why their goal is to help your body get everything it needs to best serve your lifestyle. NOW Foods vitamins and supplements

With Vitamin D, Omega 3, Magnesium, Probiotics, and so many more certified top quality supplements, you can ensure a balanced and consistent supply of vitamins and minerals that your body requires, without having to scarf down any foods you don’t like. Even if your New Year’s resolution was to have the shiniest hair on the island, +boost can also help you out with that. Thanks to their extensive Health & Beauty range, you can get your hands on some essential amino acids for the growth of hair, nails, and skin in easily digestible capsules. These completely vegan supplements help your body produce collagen and keratin. Madara and Mossa Cosmetics

We all know how damaging sun rays can be, especially since we live on an island. That’s why incorporating SPF into your daily routine is crucial. Get your hands on some SPF 50 sunscreen, a rescue hair mask, an acne acute roll-on treatment and even some Hemp beard products for that man who loves self-care at +boost. This year, make self-care your priority by dedicating at least10 minutes a day to your face. You can even earn loyalty points as you shop

The best thing about +boost is the fact that you can pick and choose your items from the comfort of your own home or workplace. With next day delivery and a super cool loyalty programme, you can gain points that translate into awesome discounts. Simply by signing up or buying anything from the +boost online health store you will receive loyalty points. Every €1 spent translates into 1 point, and when you reach 500 points, you will get €10 off your next purchase. Make sure to tell a friend about +boost’s loyalty scheme as you will get 50 points for elevating someone else’s life. Feeling a bit lost? Visit the Help Hub

Don’t worry, +boost have got you covered with the online Help Hub section which allows you to get in touch with some of the best local health professionals who are dedicated to helping get you on the right track. These include: Personal Trainer

Sports nutritionist

Football nutritionist

Yoga Instructor

Physiotherapist

Dietician

Hormonal health coach

The new year presents us with a great opportunity to re-evaluate ourselves and make changes for the better. That’s why it’s essential to check in with yourself, see what areas you could improve, and let +boost support your progress towards your goals. With next day delivery, you can start forging ahead towards achieving your new year’s resolutions as early as tomorrow! Tag someone who’s ready to change for the better!

