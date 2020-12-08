Buongiorno! ‘The Real Italian Coffee’ Is Coming To Malta This Festive Season

You don’t need to be a coffee addict to understand how important a morning cuppa is… especially in 2020. Now, 70 years after it was founded in one of its original European hometowns, a beloved artisanal Italian coffee brand is coming to our islands. This festive period, Malta and Gozo are going to have another great coffee brand to kickstart the day.

Caffè Buongiorno is bringing a unique, artisanal taste to the islands, made in a more traditional, family-oriented way that dates all the way back to the 1950s. The secret to Caffè Buongiorno – which prides itself as being “The Real Italian Coffee” – lies in the attention to detail afforded over the last half a century, with different grains from different regions being used to give the coffee its unique taste and superior quality.

“At Caffè Buongiorno, we select the best qualities at the origin and produce high-quality blends, ideal for use with professional and non-professional espresso machines,” Luca Parizzi said of the beloved brand. Launching this festive period with very competitive prices, Caffè Buongiorno will be made accessible to any household across Malta in a number of ways. If you’d like an energy boost in these trying times, need some help burning some fat, or just can’t get enough of that iconic coffee taste and aroma, you’re in luck.