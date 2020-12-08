Calling All Festive Foodies! Maltese Chef-Sisters’ Debut Cookbook Is A Great Christmas Gift With A Charitable Bonus
We’re now just a couple of weeks away from Christmas, and the pressure is mounting to get all the gifts sorted in time. But we’re here to lift that pressure… at least as far as that special foodie in your life is concerned.
Malta’s renowned chef-sister duo Robert and Ramona Preca have finally launched their first cooking book It’s About Time, and it’s full of homemade, traditional food made straight from the heart.
The Precas definitely know a thing or two about good cuisine – they’re behind some great restaurants on the islands like Palazzo Preca, Tal-Familja Restaurant and King’s Own Band Club, so you know you’re in expert hands.
The super-simple cookbook boasts 190 pages filled with several recipes that are very easy to follow, only need simple ingredients and will get you preparing indulgent festive foods in no time.
But to top it all off, the Preca’s cookbook will also be ticking off another important item from your seasonal list; charity.
Some of the proceeds of the cookbook’s sale will actually go to an incredible cause: helping ALS activist Bjorn Formosa achieve his dream of opening a newly revamped Dar Bjorn 2.
Beloved activist Bjorn Formosa has dedicated his entire being to raising awareness on the challenges faced by people living with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and similar diseases ever since he himself was diagnosed with ALS.
No, after the construction of a successful Dar Bjorn, Formosa wants to build a second place to care for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.
It’s About Time will only set you back €25, so it won’t only be the perfect Christmas gift… but you’ll also be helping out in an essential cause!