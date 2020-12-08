Calling All Festive Foodies! Maltese Chef-Sisters’ Debut Cookbook Is A Great Christmas Gift With A Charitable Bonus

We’re now just a couple of weeks away from Christmas, and the pressure is mounting to get all the gifts sorted in time. But we’re here to lift that pressure… at least as far as that special foodie in your life is concerned.

Malta’s renowned chef-sister duo Robert and Ramona Preca have finally launched their first cooking book It’s About Time, and it’s full of homemade, traditional food made straight from the heart.

The Precas definitely know a thing or two about good cuisine – they’re behind some great restaurants on the islands like Palazzo Preca, Tal-Familja Restaurant and King’s Own Band Club, so you know you’re in expert hands.

The super-simple cookbook boasts 190 pages filled with several recipes that are very easy to follow, only need simple ingredients and will get you preparing indulgent festive foods in no time.

But to top it all off, the Preca’s cookbook will also be ticking off another important item from your seasonal list; charity.