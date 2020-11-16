Emma Muscat, Red Electrick And More! Swieqi’s Star-Studded Music Festival Goes Online This Week

Events around the island might still be on an indefinite hold for now, but that hasn’t stopped Swieqi from planning a grand music festival featuring some of the biggest artists around. The 2020 Swieqifest will still be held after all, but of course, as all things COVID-era, some important changes have been made. This year’s edition of the festival – which is brimming with big names – will be going online… and is premiering very soon! On Wednesday 18th November, the festival’s online edition will air online at 6pm… and there’s a whole lot of acts to watch during this celebration of arts and culture.

From acoustic acts to pop prodigies, six different acts will be taking the stage this week. Beloved award-winning band Red Electrick will be sending frontman Joe and lead guitarist Peter to perform in what is expected to be a trip down the pop-rock outfit’s biggest hits. Meanwhile, contemporary blues-rock trio Vinyl Paradise will be serenading the audience with some blues, funk and soul in these trying times.

But that’s not even the half of it! The night will also feature PE-teacher-turned-rocker Ben Darmanin from The Alchemists, a two-year-old project born from a charity event set to hit the studios next year. Acoustic cover band Skarlet will also be performing, going through a whole lot of genres that they’ve managed to master in the last decade. And for any fans of Guns ‘n Roses or X Factor Malta out there, bluesy rocker Kersten Graham will be one to watch.

If you’re looking for something a bit poppier, though, the one and only Emma Muscat will also be performing on the night. The last two years have been pretty big for young Emma. From loyal Maltese fans to fervent Italian followers, the Maltese starlet has amassed an army of fans, with her latest hit Sangria already reaching 13 million views on YouTube and over eight million streams on Spotify. Needless to say, this is going to be a big night for fans of one of Malta’s youngest and brightest popstars.