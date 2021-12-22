د . إAEDSRر . س

All I Want For Christmas Is Scandinavian Furniture At 15% Off

Grab the tinsel, baubles, and all of the festive decorations as Christmas is soon here! Have you made a list and checked it twice? If you still have some essentials missing from your home, JYSK has got your back. 

With a 15% discount on everything in-store, they are making your December as magical as can be! Hurry, this discount is only valid from the 20th until the 31st of December. 

That’s right, anything you see whilst browsing their online store or that catches your eye whilst strolling through their Lija and Qormi stores will be 15% off. 

If you are shopping in-store, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. If you are browsing online and getting your things delivered, make sure to use the code JYSK15 at checkout to get your 15% off. All deliveries over €50 are free of charge. 

Bedroom 

Looking for some new bedding to help you rest better? You can get your hands on some comfy new duvets, functional bedside tables, colourful bed throws or mattresses that are softer than a cloud at JYSK. Their JYSK Gold Mattresses are covered by their 25-year guarantee, meaning you can rest assured that you will always get a good nights sleep. 

Bathroom 

Everything you need to freshen up your bathroom decor is right here. The bathroom may be the smallest room in most of our households, but it’s super important to have the space to unwind in a nice hot bath. There’s nothing better than wrapping up in a warm fuzzy towel and slipping on your bathrobe in December. 

Office 

Sprucing up where you work with some festive decorations should be number 1 on your to-do list at work. No matter if you work in an office, or you have a home office, JYSK still has everything you might need. From office chairs to the most ergonomic desks – you are more than set. 

Living Room

Christmas means entertaining guests, which means you need to have a comfortable yet functional living room to be able to host them in. Unwrapping Christmas presents just isn’t the same if you’re sitting on an uncomfortable sofa. Make sure your home is as cosy as can be with these armchairs and sofas. 

Dining Room 

If you’d rather host your guests in the dining room, making sure you have enough chairs for everyone is essential. Creating that perfect Christmas drinks setting in your home has just gotten a whole lot easier. Check out the bar stools, benches, and so much more you can get your hands on from JYSK

Still looking for that perfect present? 

If you still haven’t sorted out all of your Christmas presents, you’re in luck! Get your hands on some beautiful baskets or eclectic candle holders online or in-store. Christmas is all about giving, so give your host the perfect item to help transform their house into a home. 

With both functional and beautiful decor pieces available, you will definitely find something that suits your tastes at JYSK.

Being the master of Scandinavian design, JYSK is known for high-quality and trendy home pieces. Elevating four walls and a floor into a functional room that is your home is what JYSK is all about. 

Transform your house into everything you’ve ever dreamed of this Christmas season. Don’t forget to use code JYSK15 if you’re shopping online

Use this opportunity to decorate your home or add those finishing touches to your bedroom. Buying a house and turning it into your perfect home can be difficult and expensive, which is why every little helps. Helping you breathe life into your house is what JYSK is all about. 

Greta's a creative person who loves to lend a hand to anyone in need. She's also quite quick when it comes to writing ... and talking. You can see what shenanigans she gets up to on her personal instagram @littlegretz or shoot her an email at [email protected]!
