7 Ways To Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine’s Day In Malta

Valentine’s Day might be a drag if you’re single or you’re just spending it alone, but it doesn’t have to be. There are loads of things you can do to show yourself some love on this fine February day. From cosying up at home to hitting the town, here are our top seven ways you can treat yourself this Valentine’s Day. 1. Go out for a long walk

Soak in the winter weather and stretch your legs. There is nothing better than unplugging from the rest of the world, and really taking in the space around you. No matter if you go for a seaside stroll in Sliema, or you try and get lost in the greenery in Buskett, spending some quality me-time is a great way to spend Valentine’s Day. 2. Treat yourself to a special dinner for two

Everyone goes out for some special dinner on Valentine’s Day, and so should you! No matter if you’re single as a pringle, or your date just happens to be stuck at work, you should treat yourself. Pick a gourmet meal for two and have a good old dinner whilst binging your favourite show. 3. Cosy up with a good book

Make yourself a cup of tea, put on your fuzziest socks and heat up your hot water bottle as there is nothing better than curling up with a good book on a cold winter’s day. Give yourself the time and space to just chill with some good literature, and you’d be surprised how good you’ll feel after. 4. Have a fashion show for one

Grab all of your sexiest, coolest, and just most amazing pieces of clothing and show them off. No need for an audience, ’cause you’re the audience, baby! Strut your stuff down the runway, or in your room, and give yourself a little confidence boost. This would be the perfect time to organise your wardrobe too, so it’s a win-win situation! 5. Cuddle up with your fur baby

If you have a pet, there is no better way to spend the day of love than with them. Showing you unconditional love 24/7, your fur babies really do love you no matter what. Valentine’s Day calls for some extra special snuggle time for your one true love. 6. Start something new

Use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to start something new. Ok, maybe you didn’t stick to your New Year’s resolution, but that doesn’t matter! This day is all about you and what you want, so start that new project you haven’t had time for yet, you’ll be grateful you did. 7. Try your luck

The day of love is bound to bring some luck with it. That’s why you can also spend Valentine’s Day trying your luck with Lottoland’s Loveland Scratchcard. Cupid just might help you win the €100,000 top prize! All you need is €1 to play. Lottoland even have a special Valentine’s Day offer where you can get your hands on 5 Loveland Scratchcards for the grand total of €1! That’s a saving of €4. Make sure you sign up via this link, as that’s the only way you’ll get the offer. No matter how you decide to spend your Valentine’s Day, make sure you show yourself and the people around you just how much they mean to you. Good luck and play responsibly!

