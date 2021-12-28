This Maltese Organisation Is Encouraging You To Say Something If You See Something

When things aren’t going the way you planned, it can be difficult to admit that you need some help. Taking a step back and assessing the situation from an objective perspective can be the only way to really recognise that something is not right. Domestic Violence in Malta is more common than you would think. Regardless if it’s in the context of a relationship or a friendship, physical or emotional, violence is still violence. With the digital age being so prominent in our lives, it’s easy to get caught up in all of the flashiness of Instagram or the falseness of Facebook. No one posts the behind the scenes of their lives, only the polished highlight reels.

That’s why it’s so important to keep an eye out for small things that could signal the fact that not all is well. The twitch of a finger or that one look might be the only way someone who is in danger can cry out for help. Abuse isn’t only bruised arms and sore knuckles, it can also be exhaustion, chronic anxiety, sleepless nights and tear-stained cheeks. The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence has teamed up with Lovin Malta to show just how social media influences our lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

This series of posts show Instagram vs reality. By going behind the scenes we see what is hidden from us, revealing the effects of different forms of violence, be it physical or emotional. With themes varying from cyberbullying to a family dinner gone wrong, – the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence aimed to raise awareness and break the stigma of asking for help. Raising awareness that these are problems we have on our doorstep, even if they’re hidden behind closed doors.

As soon as you see something, say something. Don’t let yourself or your neighbours live in fear. That’s why the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence has created the 16 days of activism campaign. During these 16 days, the aim was to raise awareness among the general public that problems like this are present on our island. Eliminating violence against women is the rationale for the International 16 days of activism campaign that the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence participates in annually. During the 16 days of activism 2021 in Malta, the aim was to make people aware of the power of their voice in setting themselves free from oppressive relationships, and to find their path towards the life they deserve.

With the tagline ‘Your voice can set you free’, the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence are emphasising the fact that, no matter what situation you are in, you have the power to change it. Raising awareness about what abuse is, about how it manifests itself in those affected by it and what to do to seek help, both for oneself and for others, are all part of the work of the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence, constituting one of the pillars of the Istanbul Convention which Malta ratified in 2014 – Prevention.

Speaking up and asking for help is the bravest thing you can do in these situations. That’s why learning about the signs and being able to say something are two very important pillars of what the Commission on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence stand for. Everything may look like sunshine and rainbows online, but pictures are fabricated. Even the seemingly happiest couple ever have their issues. If something doesn’t sit right with you, no matter how insignificant it may seem, reach out. You never know whose life you could be saving.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of abuse, please call the national helpline 179, or speak up through their website, kellimni.com. Here is the full list of people who can help.