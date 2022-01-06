Looking after the environment and providing support to the local community are the two main standpoints that Nestlé Malta strives for. With their clothes drive they are taking care of the community, but how are they impacting the environment? Apart from saving all the donated clothes from ending up in a landfill, Nestlé Malta has also pledged to help plant 100 trees at the Fort Rinella nature park. Partnering up with NGO Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna to plant these trees, Nestlé Malta has taken on a commitment. They have vowed to take on the upkeep and care for these budding trees on a permanent basis.

Loads of different trees of various types have been planted. Some indigenous trees, such as olive and carob trees, were planted. Oak, almond, and pine trees were also planted to aid in cross-pollination and the overall rejuvenation of the park. Not only will the addition of these trees help bring back to life the biological aspect of the park, but it will also make it an enjoyable place to relax and spend time with nature. Nestlé Malta has done this instead of handing out the same old corporate gift hampers. With great power, comes great responsibility, and that’s why Nestlé Malta have opted to give gifts to the planet, rather than to companies.

This initiative falls in line with Nestlé’s global goal to plant a whopping 200 million trees by 2030. Charlene Ellul, Nestlé Malta’s Corporate communications offer says that they are ‘mindful of the urgent need to address climate change.’ That’s why they are taking action and doing something about it. If you don’t like something in the world, you have all the power to change it. That’s exactly what Nestlé Malta are doing. By combating climate change and adding greeny to our little island, everyone wins thanks to this initiative. Tag someone who loves nature!