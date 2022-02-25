Casino Fridays Are Here And You Can Now Get Cashback

Going to the casino used to be way different back in the 90s. Choosing the perfect outfit, doing your hair up real nice, and getting ready for a night of fun needed way more planning. But, times are changing, and you can get all the fun of poker without the hassle of combing through your wardrobe for the outfit that makes you feel the most confident. That’s where Meridianbet Casino comes in. They have totally revamped their site to give you that fresh casino feeling whilst also making their interface a million times more user friendly.

No matter if you want to spin some slots or just wanna spend some time at the live casino – Meridianbet Casino offers you the glitz and game of a brick and mortar casino without the need to put shoes on. Split into three sections; virtual games, casino, and live dealers – let’s take a look at how you can play. Casino

Jackpots, Slots, and a whole host of different online games are waiting for you to take them on a spin. Boasting over 20 unique game providers, you are sure to find something that suits your tastes at Meridianbet Casino. With various game providers such as Microgaming, iSoftBet, and Playtech there are slots for both seasoned players and newbies. Sift through over 2,000 games at the casino, and see which type of slot you like best. If spinning the slots isn’t your thing, there are also table games, video poker, mini-games, and scratch cards you can try your hand at. Try your luck at the many different Jackpot games that are found under the Jackpot Games heading on their website. With EGT progressive jackpots and Power Play Jackpots by Playtech – what are you waiting for? Live Dealer

Want to keep the live element of the casino but still don’t want to get up from the sofa? Meridianbet Casino, through table games provided by Evolution Gaming, also offer live dealer games. With games being live-streamed live from a professional studio, you get to play in real-time with a legit dealer. Virtual Games

Everyone has a sport they like and their favourite team in that sport. Be it football, NASCAR, or even trotting – you can place a bet on who you think will be the winner of any virtual match at Meridianbet Casino. Meridianbet is also making Monday’s a bit better by giving every player a little treat! Beat the Monday blues with the 5% cashback on all spins you’ve lost each week.

All you have to do to change the way you play is head on over to Meridianbet Casino, fill in your details, and create your very own account. Change the way you spend your Friday night and try your luck at Meridianbet Casino. With a welcome bonus of 100%, up to €300 and the Monday cashback offer just waiting at your fingertips – who knows what can happen? Good luck and play responsibly!

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.

READ NEXT: Bjorn Formosa Launches New Initiative And Shares Plans For 2022