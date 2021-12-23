Malta’s Struggling Families Will Have A Happier Christmas Thanks To These Donations
We sometimes take the clothes on our backs and the food on our plates for granted. Not everyone is blessed with tasty meals every day and warm clothes to snuggle up in at night. That’s why Nestlé is spreading the Christmas cheer with their CSR initiative.
Continuing on last month’s efforts, Nestlé started collecting as many clothes and food items as possible. Everyone from Malta and Gozo stepped up to the plate to help, and Nestlé could help change some peoples lives for the better.
These many hearts of gold have amassed a staggering 1,701kgs of clothing items so far. Nestlé is going to match this weight in food, meaning that this humungous donation will be made even greater.
These donations will be distributed to the Malta Lifeline Foundation and Caritas Malta. These donations will then be handed out by these NGO’s. A whole load of families who are going through social or economic hardship will benefit from this initiative.
Doing good deeds that will benefit the community is what Nestlé are all about. They have pledged to do their part in the local community in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.
Using their followers for good, they use their platform to empower employee’s and encourage the general public to take part in changing the environment around them.
It is initiatives like these that really showcase the heart of gold that the Maltese community has. With such a huge amount of donations and a big brand like Nestlé doubling up the amount, a lot of families will benefit from this.
