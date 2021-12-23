Malta’s Struggling Families Will Have A Happier Christmas Thanks To These Donations

We sometimes take the clothes on our backs and the food on our plates for granted. Not everyone is blessed with tasty meals every day and warm clothes to snuggle up in at night. That’s why Nestlé is spreading the Christmas cheer with their CSR initiative.

Continuing on last month’s efforts, Nestlé started collecting as many clothes and food items as possible. Everyone from Malta and Gozo stepped up to the plate to help, and Nestlé could help change some peoples lives for the better.

These many hearts of gold have amassed a staggering 1,701kgs of clothing items so far. Nestlé is going to match this weight in food, meaning that this humungous donation will be made even greater.