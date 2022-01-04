January 2022 Sales Now On At This Popular Gżira Homestore

We’ve all been waiting for that special something to help us kick start the brand new year in style. Change up your space to reflect 2022 you and make this your year. Experiment with what your home could look like with the OK Home furniture store’s mind-boggling collection of goodies. January is synonymous with deals which is why you can get your hands on these OK Home goodies ASAP! Sleek pendants and chandeliers

Every single light found at OK Home is currently 20% off. Light up your life for less with these uniquely stylish light fixtures which will really illuminate your living space. No matter if you’re looking for outdoor lighting or an elaborate chandelier fit for the queen – OK Home has it all. Sofas at a huge discount

Sofa shopping sounds splendid, but the prices aren’t usually that affordable. This January you can get your hands on an €800 sofa for just €400. Sounds too good to be true, but it is! Get your hands on some crazy offers and you can snuggle up on your brand new sofa in no time. Artificial vertical gardens and green walls

Live on the brink of inside/outdoor living by incorporating some greenery into your home. This wall grass garden is perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Artificial grass alternatives that can fit anywhere in your house are what OK Home is all about. Super affordable BBQ’s

Make 2022 the year you get brilliant at BBQ by treating yourself to a brand new BBQ. From entry-level BBQ’s to the more advanced options retailing at just €279 – this Maltese store literally has something for everyone. Unique dining tables

Everyone knows how important food is to the Maltese culture. Whether it’s meeting up for lunch or pecking on some nibbles, a dining table is a key element in a Maltese household. That’s why you can get that perfect statement table for less. No matter if you’re looking for traditional or modern, you can find it all at OK Home.

Sipping on some delicious whisky sounds divine, but you need the perfect cup to truly make you feel fancy. That’s why you can get your hands on some affordable glassware from OK Home. From gin to whisky sets, you can find the perfect cup for your drink. Gorgeous outdoor lights

Make sure your outdoor space is complete with the perfect light fixture for you. Being both functional and captivating, these light fixtures, also at 20% off, will really revamp your space. Wallpapers

Everyone knows how a fresh coat of paint can transform a room, but using wallpaper is so 2022. From downright luxurious patterns to wonderfully wacky ones, you can really breathe life into your space without the hassle of painting. Ceiling fans

Circulating the air has been crucial for us to survive 2021. Although 2022 is a brand new year, we still need to blow the virus away, and you can do that with one of OK Home’s stylish fans. With all ceiling fans at 20% off, you are sure to find the perfect fan for your space.

No matter if you want to create the coolest bar or the comfiest breakfast nook – OK Home has just the seating for you. With various styles in a whole load of colours and materials, you are spoilt for choice. Artificial Turf

Further transform your home into your very own little world by adding some grassy green area to your outdoor space. Having your own little private picnic area makes the perfect addition to your home. Awesome outdoor tables

Your outdoor haven would not be complete without the perfect table to go with it. Having a table that can handle all of the dishes you’ve cooked up for your BBQ is essential. So, take a look at the different styles and sizes of furniture you can get your hands on. Stylish switches and sockets

When we say that OK Home has everything for your home, we mean it. Get your hands on some stylishly sleek switches and sockets that will simply complete your space. Loads of different dining chairs

With 40 different dining chairs to choose from, you’re spoilt for choice at OK Home. With a whole range of different materials to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your family. Sun loungers

Now that you have the perfect outdoor space, all that’s left is to have a space to kick back and relax. You can sip on your favourite summer drink whilst soaking up the sun on your brand new sun lounger. Awesome outdoor furniture

Enjoy some family time out in the garden with these super affordable pieces. With discounts ranging from 20% and reaching up to 50%, now is the time for you to revamp your home. Loose Furniture

The devil is in the details, which is why you can find any finishing touches at a discounted price from OK Home. With larger items like bookcases and smaller knick-knacks, you can breathe life into your home at a special mega discount. Table Lamps

Almost everyone has a desk or floor lamp at their house, but why should you settle for something that everyone else has? Get your hands on some modern looking lighting and turn up your house furnishing game a notch. With so many discounts across the board, each room in your house will get some love. Have a look at all of the beautiful pieces and decor items just waiting for you at OK Home. With items catering for both your indoor and outdoor spaces, make 2022 the year you really turn your house into a home. With brilliant discounts across almost every section throughout January 2022, get your hands on these deals ASAP. Tag someone who’s revamping her home!