Shoot Your Shot At The $376 Million Mega Millions Jackpot As Someone From Malta Could Win

TheLotter Mega Millions is now offering the biggest jackpot prize in the world standing at $376 million, which is equivalent to €331 million. The next draw is happening this Friday night, and you can get your hands on official Mega Millions tickets online.

Head on over to theLotter.com and get your shot at winning the jackpot from a safe and secure online licensed ticket purchase service provider. Fear not, you don’t have to be American or based in the states to take part in this Mega Millions lottery. All you need to do is get your official tickets from a recognised licensed ticket purchase service provider and, that’s exactly what theLotter.com is. theLotter.com has been providing this service all over the world since 2002 and people based in Malta can get in the American action thanks to them.

Here’s how you could win All you need to do is pick your lucky numbers, or let the random number generator do the hard work for you. Once you know what your numbers will be just follow these simple steps: Sign up at theLotter.com Pick the Mega Millions lottery Choose your 6 numbers Confirm your purchase So, what happens now?

Once you’re all checked out, a representative from theLotter.com will head out and purchase your official Mega Millions tickets from a licensed lottery retailer. These tickets will then be scanned and uploaded to your account. Your physical copy of the ticket is then held in a safe place at theLotter.com’s headquarters. If you do happen to be a winner, you are in for a trip of a lifetime. The big jackpot winner might need to fly out to the USA to collect their prize in person, but don’t worry about this because theLotter will help you out.

Someone from Malta is yet to make the history books and be a Mega Millions winner. But, this all could change with this Friday’s draw. If you want to shoot your shot at winning a $376 million jackpot, make sure to get your official tickets from theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/