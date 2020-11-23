Because Black Friday Is So 2019, Malta Is Getting A BLUE Friday This Year

Everything has changed in one way or another this year, and it seems like nothing is safe from 2020. Thankfully, this week’s change is a discount-filled extravangza that will see one major company bring a different-coloured Friday to Malta for the first time ever.

Today, delivery gurus Wolt have kicked off what they’re aptly calling Blue Friday… and it will actually last a whole week!

So what’s Blue Friday? Well, Wolt is cheekily calling it the only thing that’s possibly better than Black Friday. And browsing through the food delivery app’s list, it’s easy to see where they’re coming from.

From Monday 23rd until Monday 30th November, a number of restaurants and eateries all around the island listed on Wolt’s app will sport a blue balloon next to their name. And it’s these venues which will be offering exclusive, limited-time offers to all their hungry clients.