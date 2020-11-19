WATCH: Discover Malta’s Hidden Foodie Gems, Have Them Delivered To Your Door… And Get €5 Off Your Next Meal!

That’s where Wolt, one of Malta’s faovurite food delivery companies, has stepped in to help. Bringing some of the islands’ tastiest dishes straight to your door, Wolt has made a whole lot of 2020 days way less dull with their iconic blue bags.

If there’s one thing that 2020 has taught all the foodies out there, it’s that Malta is a great place to be hungry. But even on an island this tiny, you’ll be surprised how many sleeper hits and secret haunts there are to explore.

Founded back in 2014 in Helsinki, Wolt landed in Malta a few months ago, but over 400 restaurants already call the app’s extensive network home, the number of restaurants is constantly growing!

And while you can find everything from pizzas and kebabs to sushi and healthy dishes on Wolt’s app, it’s one particular category that’s particularly nifty.

Thanks to the Secretly Popular section, Wolt highlights your next favourite haunt… and there’s everything from sleeping giants to up-and-comers on there.

So the next time you’re thinking about getting tasty grub delivered straight to your door, you might want to look at Wolt’s Secretly Popular section to discover some hidden foodie gems.

Delivery is free for places up to two kilometres away, and who knows? Your next go-to place might be just around the corner!

As if that wasn’t enough, Wolt is sweetening the deal with €5 off your next meal!

There are very few things that are better than free food, and that’s exactly what Wolt is offering all its first-time users.

So if you’re about to place an order with Wolt for the first time, just enter the code LOVINWOLT and you’ll get €5 off your next meal!

So what are you waiting for? Download Wolt on your Android or Apple device now and start enjoying some of the tastiest treats Malta has got to offer… with a sweet deal thrown in there for good measure.

