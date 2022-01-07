New Year, New Career! Job Opportunities Now Available At This Maltese Company

The new year is all about new beginnings, and there is nothing bigger than a career change. If you’re sick and tired of doing the same thing every day, it just might be time for you to look at employment elsewhere. This Maltese company is looking for new people to join their ever-growing team. Worldwide began in 1982 by two-parters – Charles Pace and Joseph Zammit. These two businessmen combined their love for finance and cooking and created the Worldwide brand. Responsible for bringing some world-renowned brands to our island, such as RATIONAL Irca, Lakeland Diaries, Boiron, Barry Callebaut, Martin Braun, Irinox, and so many more. This means that they need people who have the same passion for food and sales as them. Do you think you have what it takes to become a part of the Worldwide team? Let’s have a look at the five different job openings they have available

1. Salesperson Last but not least, Worldwide needs someone to help them maintain and grow their client base as well as introducing new products, all across Malta in the sales world. The ideal candidate would be determined, likeable, and be able to work on their own initiative. Knowledge of some pastry products would be ideal, but not essential.

2. Technician Someone who has an understanding of both the mechanical and technical side of things is essential. Don’t worry, training will be given to the successful applicant, both in Malta and abroad, so you don’t need to be the master technician to apply. But, you will need to be able to work on your own initiative and electrical licence A.

3. Secretary If you apply for this role, you will be crucial to the behind the scenes of the whole operation. Applicants must be able to speak both English and Maltese. If you can also speak Italian that would help you in this role, but it’s not required. Having an idea of accounts would also be considered an asset.

4. Handyman Are you somewhat of a jack of all trades? If you have knowledge when it comes to both the technical and managerial aspects of things. You’ll be the oil that helps make the machine work, providing a helping hand to the whole team.

5. Assistant Technician Basic knowledge of mechanical and electrical engineering is needed for this role. Since you will be the technician’s right-hand person, you will need to be able to work well in a team as well as alone. You will be aiding the technician on repairs and installations, among other work.

Going from strength to strength Worldwide has made a name for itself in the culinary industry. Being a one-stop shop for all of your culinary needs, Worldwide is constantly expanding. Year after year, Worldwide are constantly finding ways to grow and become better. That’s why they need some new personnel to expand their team and their ideas. Tag someone who wants a career change!

