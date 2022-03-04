WIN: Make More Time For You With These 3 Spa Memberships In Malta

Waking up with no alarm, gracefully getting out of bed to spend a relaxing day at the spa sounds like a dream. With relaxation centres found at the InterContinental Malta, Hugo’s Hotel, Hyatt Regency Malta, Ramla Bay Resort, Seashells at Suncrest, and Qawra Palace, you are spoilt for choice. Carisma Spa & Wellness have created a Spa Club, where you can treat yourself to a spa day every day. If you want to test out their facilities keep an eye out on how you could win a membership below. With three different memberships to choose from, your pampering sessions can soon become a weekly ritual. Base Membership

Visit any of their locations for a full day whenever you please and gain access to social and wellness events with this tier. You can benefit from exclusive spa member discounts and relax stress-free thanks to their complimentary parking too. With just €75 a month you can escape reality whenever needed. Rose Membership

Together with all of the base perks, you’ll also get to take your pick from a plethora of calming services on offer every month. A pampering session, your choice of tea or Turkish Coffee, and topping it all off with 3 guest passes per month – it’s safe to say this tier will make you feel like royalty for just €99 monthly. Deluxe Membership

Last but certainly not least, you could treat yourself or a loved one to the full Deluxe Membership. For €189 monthly, you’ll get a choice of two free treatments per month with a personalised service offering a glass of Prosecco and a fruit platter with each treatment. All of this together with the base perks and 5 guest passes per month will make your experience as divine as it can be. It’s high time you treat yourself to something nice

Famous for its divine massages, and its Turkish Bath (Hammam) experience, Carisma Spa & Wellness are one of the few wellness centres to offer this luxury. By mixing scientific discoveries and human consciousness, Carisma ticks all of the boxes when it comes to giving you an indulgent experience. Acting as a sacred space, the Hammam bath provides you with a safe space where you can cleanse your body and your soul.

Offering a wide range of packages perfect for any occasion, give your loved ones the gift of time and peace. Days by the pool, heart-warming couples packages, facials and so many more treatments can be bought as a treat for yourself or as a gift to a special someone. Treating yourself doesn't need to be a one-off experience, give yourself the gift of some 'me-time' and escape to the spa.