WIN: Who Wants €500 Off Their Wedding Film/Photo Package In Malta? I Do!

Let’s face it, your wedding day is probably the single most special day of your entire life – so making sure your memories from the day are remembered in the most magical way possible is a must! Well, not only are the people at Tales Of Love Wedding offering photo and video service of exceptional quality, but they’ve also got a crazy prize up for grabs.

But before we get into the ins and outs of this fantastic prize, let’s get to know the team behind Tales Of Love Wedding. This company, based in Malta and Italy, is looking to immortalise its clients’ special day – and believe us when we say it’s got ample experience in the field. The people at Tales Of Love Wedding have worked with some big international brands, so rest assured their work is of a very high standard.

But Tales Of Love Wedding won’t just film your wedding. These guys love capturing couples’ magical moments and they vow to film every beautiful second of it. So to celebrate these memorable stories, Tales Of Love Wedding is giving away one special package to a very lucky couple. Tales Of Love is giving you the chance to win €500 off any of their film and/or photography packages!

Now we’re not exaggerating when we say this package is really damn good. First of all, the Sapphire Film Package will get you not one, but two videographers for the full day of your wedding. This will result in a 15-20 minute video of your special day layered over your favourite music. Having two different videographers on call will make sure that both partners are captured on film throughout the wedding preparations. During the ceremony itself, one videographer will focus on the newly-wed couple, while the other will focus on friends, family, and loved ones.

But that’s not all. This wedding video package also includes a drone service that can capture beautiful cinematic moments of the location, ambiance, and of course, of the ceremony itself. Last but surely not least, this package comes with a three to four-minute trailer of the final wedding video. This emotional edit will make sharing your once-in-a-lifetime experience with friends and family easier than ever. If you wish to take it a step further, Tales of Love Wedding offers the Diamond Film package where they will take you around Malta for a second day of filming, after or before the wedding, to showcase even more of your love story. With that said, Tales Of Love have got many videography and photography packages to choose from, for a variety of different needs and budgets. The Crystal packages for example are a great option for those with a more limited budget. Offering one photographer for the event which will result in four hundred photos and one videographer who will create a fifteen to twenty minute film of your special day which in our eyes is a pretty sweet deal. In any case, this company’s sure to have a package to suit you, with so many options to choose from.

Want to participate in this awesome giveaway? All you need to do is follow these two easy steps: Follows ‘Tales of Love Wedding’ on Facebook and Instagram Fill in the Google Form down below

Winners will be randomly selected and will be announced on 16.1.2022. Even if you don’t win this prize, you’re entitled to a very special offer. All those who participate in this giveaway will get a 15% discount on any of Tales Of Love Wedding packages, provided that they confirm by 2022.

The total prize value is as follows: Eur 500 off any Film Package when choosing any Videography or Photography package at Tales Of Love Wedding

Prize cannot be changed

The wedding must take place on the Maltese Islands

Should the applicants wish to book their wedding date and conclude the wedding contract prior to the closing of the applications and/or the announcing of the winner, the participants would be entitled to receive the 15% discount on any of Tales of Loves Wedding Packages and forfeit the chance of winning Sounds pretty simple, right? Check out the terms and conditions HERE. Tag a friend who’s getting married soon

