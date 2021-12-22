WATCH: Maltese Company Reminds Us What The True Meaning Of Christmas Is

The festive season may be filled with presents, songs, and other material things. All of these items are great, but they distract us from the true meaning of Christmas. Love, laughter, and quality time with family is what the festive season is truly about. In their line of work, the people at Lift Services get the opportunity to speak with many Maltese people. Over time, the team became increasingly aware that there are many people in Malta who struggle with loneliness. With this in mind, Matthew Farrugia, CEO at Lift Services, worked closely with local media production team Angie Polidano, Clive Brincat, and Daryl Cauchi, and collaborated with M7ALPHA Creative Studios, to produce this sweet, short film.

To the delight of everyone involved, Maltese TV pioneer Narcy Calamatta starred as the senior protagonist. Talented young fellow Noah Haber joined the team and took on the role of young, lively kid, delivering a heart-melting performance. Between January and June of 2021 alone, 2,117 reached out to the national helpline due to feelings of loneliness. Although we’re so connected digitally, it’s those human moments that really melt our hearts which we are missing. Just a message, a card, or a simple note will make a whole world of difference to someone who is lonely. You don’t need to do anything big, just show the people around you that you care about them.

Even that grouchy old man you see every morning on your way to work will appreciate a kind gesture. Even though the Lift Services short film focuses on the elderly, the message is applicable to everyone.

From left to right; Angie Polidano, Matthew Farrugia, Clive Brincat, & Daryl Cauchi

People of all ages can suffer from loneliness, so the next time you think of someone, don’t overthink it, just send that message or make that call.

Grand gestures and expensive gifts are great, but time is priceless. Just having a conversation with your neighbour, or a five-minute chat with your nanna is all they could need to change their day and help get them in the festive mood.

This Christmas, focus less on the material things and gift people your time. Objects might last forever, but your loved ones will not, so appreciate every precious moment you have with them. Make this holiday season all about being kind and less about sending gifts. Tag someone who needs a little uplifting!