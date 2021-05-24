WATCH: Reaching Out For Emotional Support Has Never Been So Simple With OLLI.Chat

When it comes to mental health, reaching out is the first yet sometimes the most difficult step to take. Whether you feel pressured to hide your struggles or do not realise you have any issues in the first place, it is important to reach out.

OLLI.chat, a new online live chat service by Richmond Foundation that will operate 24/7 every day. Made possible through the support of Epic and its Epic for Good initiative, OLLI.chat will offer a different access point for help where you are able to talk to trained professionals anonymously regarding everything mental health.

What is most crucial about mental health, is that it affects each and every one of us differently. Where some people may suffer from anxiety others may suffer from depression and so on.

To prove just how different each and every one of us is when it comes to our mental health struggles, here at Lovin Malta’ we have produced the following video: