You Don’t Have To Be In The Field To Have A Sports Career In Malta

While the phrase ‘sports career’ may well make you think of a professional athlete or two, there’s way more that goes on behind the scenes.

From organising sports events and managing players to running clubs and marketing operations, there are plenty of options out there for people who wish to turn their love of sports into a full-time job.

In Avanza Training Academy’s two-year course, Diploma in Sports Management (MQF Level 5), accredited and recognised by the Malta Further & Higher Education Authority [MFHEA], you will learn about sports management from a theoretical and practical approach, giving you a clear insight into what makes a successful club and player tick.

Lectures at Avanza Academy will also expose you to a wide array of roles within the sports world, such as marketing, event planning, sports psychology, journalism, organisation strategy and finance.

Avanza prides itself on the individual level of attention they give students, they won’t just give assignments and exams at you but will go the extra mile if needed to help you obtain that final qualification.

Extremely relevant for athletes seeking to remain in the industry they love once they retire, as well as everyone with a passion for sports, is Avanza’s Diploma in Sports Management.