WIN: Here’s How This St Julian’s Spa Will Leave You Rested And Relaxed

If you, like pretty much everyone else on this planet, are in need of a physical and mental reset, look no further. Myoka Spas has got amazing new offers to help you do just that. Trust us, they are amazing, we’ve tried them out for ourselves. This year has not been the easiest to manoeuvre through with new daily challenges and restrictions. I don’t know about you but a break from life, in general, is exactly what we need right now. It is extremely important to protect ourselves during unstable times and here are a few tips that should help you get through the next few months in better shape.

A spa day sounds good, right…but, do you know what’s even better than that? A spa day in a brand spanking newly refurbished one. As a part of the five-star Mariott Hotel, Myoka Spa in Balluta Bay has just been through a major upgrade, and that’s exactly how you’re going to feel when you leave the place. Upgraded. On arrival, you will be greeted by one of their pleasant hosts, and throughout your day they will be at your beck and call. If there is one thing that is essential on a day of relaxation, it has got to be the ability to just forget it all and be treated like royalty, for once. From refilling your cup with healing teas to guiding you to your various treatments along the way, they’ve got you covered. You won’t even have to remember your lunch reservation, instead, you’ll be politely ushered to your table. All while maintaining cleanliness and hygiene adhering to the latest COVID-19 regulations.

Quality time is essential The definition of quality time has been described as a time in which one’s child, partner, or friend receives one’s undivided attention, in such a way as to strengthen the relationship. Secluded in a luxury nook in St.Julian’s is a pretty great way to use up those precious moments. Whether you wish to have some mother-daughter bonding time, reconnect with your other half or have a fun friendship day, the grounds of the spa provide the best adult playground to do just that. Me, me, me And if you need to spend some quality time with yourself, why the hell not. Self-care is something we can forget to slot into our busy schedules, and sometimes it takes actually booking that time into your diary to complete! So if you were looking for some sort of sign, here it is.

Squash your stresses Do you know how unhealthy it is to constantly feel stressed out and anxious? I’m sure you do, but you probably feel like that most of the time regardless, like many of us. Prolonged stress and anxiety can have serious consequences on your psychological health, not to mention the effects it can actually have on your body. It’s why purging tension should be mandatory. Highly qualified therapists are ready to help you with a customised treatment plan to ensure you experience the best physically therapeutic benefits and emotional balance depending on your needs. So you can tailor your experience to what you need, or choose from their many perfect packages! With a medley of treatments hailing from the Orient, the Mediterranean, and Nordic regions they’ve got relaxation and rejuvenation mastered. Also, if you’re thinking, “Ew, St.Julian’s, there’s no way I’ll find parking”. Think again because free parking will be available when utilizing the spa. Phew.

So let’s get down to the good stuff… Myoka has given us the low down on two of their latest packages, first is the Infinite Indulgence package. The aim: To unwind without a care in the world, in a tranquil oasis and feel a thousand miles away from the hustle and bustle. Your experience will include: A welcome drink

Herbal tea

De-stress full body massage & hand mask

Use of spa facilities: indoor pool, sauna, Jacuzzi (for a 2-hour duration)

Use of relaxation area & spa garden

Glass of prosecco

€15 lunch credit at U Bistrot for lunch

2hrs free parking Valid Monday to Thursday until 20th December 2020 Set at the exclusive price of €65.00 p.p. Enhance my blissful spa day at the spa with superb spa facilities and a delicious lunch overlooking Balluta Bay? Yes, please. Then there’s the Switch Off package. Created for those of us who are in need of serious TLC. Inner peace relaxing massage (55mins)

Glow-getter facial (25 min)

Use of spa facilities: indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna (for a 2-hour duration)

Chilling at relaxation lounge and tranquil spa garden

€15 credit at U Bistrot for lunch

Afternoon tea

2hrs free parking Valid Monday – Sunday until 20th of December 2020 You can book now at the exclusive price of €110 p.p. or €199 per couple.