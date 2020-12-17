Gift Like No Other: This Bulgari Watch Is As Impressive As You Can Get This Christmas

Christmas offers a chance to bestow those special people in our lives with meaningful gifts. If you’re looking to go that extra mile this festive season, why not look into something intricate, luxurious and timeless? Bvlgari’s new aluminium timepiece collection at Sterling Jewellers is the ultimate luxury sports watches. The iconic Swiss brand Bvlgari has just launched a revamped take on their iconic watches two decades since the first-generation models and they’re gorgeous. This 2020 unisex edition mixes unexpected materials, Swiss watchmaking savoir-faire and an unparalleled Italian design to create a watch that’s cool, elegant and sporty. Here are six reasons you should consider this watch the ultimate gift this Christmas. 1. It’s Bvlgari.

Bulgari's 1998 Aluminium Watch Campaign

Few brands come close to the elegance offered at Bvlgari – there’s a reason it’s one of the world’s best-known names for jewellery, accessories and watches. If you’re looking for a piece to surpass all expectations, a luxury sports watch like this will hit all the right notes this Christmas. 2. The watch speaks for itself.

When it comes to Bvlgari’s new watch – it’s all about the details. The timepiece boasts mechanical manufacture movement and automatic winding in a 40mm aluminium and titanium case. Its intricate body is made with black rubber bezel with BVLGARI BVLGARI engraving, black or grey dial, date opening and black rubber bracelet. Oh, and it’s water-resistant up to 100 metres. 3. And it’s even won awards.

Bvlgari’s latest aluminium timepiece has been recognised for its excellence by the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie under the category iconic watch. It’s the sixth prize awarded to Bvlgari by the so-called ‘Oscars of watchmaking’ – a recognition honouring a creation that reflects the essence of the brand: disruptive, innovative and contemporary. In other words, honing this watch is embodying a sophistication that defies time, gender, trends, eras and personal style – its natural provocateur. 4. Sterling Jewellers will make sure you’re fully satisfied.

Whether you plan on purchasing this watch online or at one of Sterling Jewellers’ stores, their staff will make sure you’re fully taken care of from start to finish. If you’d like to check out the watch in person and hear about more about why this is the ultimate watch, schedule an appointment or simply walk into one of their 12 stores around the islands. Sterling Jewellers pride themselves on making sure to cover every need of their clients. Thinking of getting it personally gift wrapped? Look no further. Want a personalised engraving? They can sort that out for you, too. 4. Each Bvlgari watch comes with a digital warranty.

Courtesy of Bulgari

Each Bvlgari timepiece comes with a digital warranty, valid for two years from the date of purchase and registered in the Bulgari network, meaning you can access services from any Bulgari boutique in the world. It covers all manufacturing defects and will be tended to by their professionals. If you need advice on how to maintain it on a daily basis, their website offers great tips too. 5. It’s truly the ultimate gift of refinement.