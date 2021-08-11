Fall In Love With This Chocolate Dreamland That Just Landed At Malta International Airport

Whether you’re going on holiday or just meeting someone for a quick coffee, the Malta International Airport (MIA) really has something for everyone – and it just got a whole lot better with the opening of Sunday in Scotland’s latest outlet. Sunday in Scotland is the brainchild of chocolate entrepreneur Amer Wahoud, whose lifelong dream was to create a bespoke chocolate brand, something he has succeeded in doing with his chocolate creations. If you’re a chocolate lover, Sunday in Scotland definitely needs no introduction as you’re sure to have crossed paths with some of their exquisite products already. If you wouldn’t consider yourself as a lover of chocolate, get ready to change your mind. Each one of Sunday in Scotland’s products is the stuff of dreams, with every bite taking you on a journey that will definitely have you craving more. Regular chocolate won’t taste quite the same after this. After launching the first Sunday in Scotland shop in Valletta, the brand is now spreading its divine chocolate further across the island with its latest MIA outlet.

All of Sunday in Scotland’s chocolates are produced here in Malta using ingredients sourced from all across the globe, and cocoa from Venezuela, Madagascar and Ecuador. With its wide variety of exquisite chocolates, Sunday in Scotland’s MIA café is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth. Check out varieties like Honeycomb Golden Bar, Crunchy Caramel Sea Salt, or a cheeky No. 44 Block of pistachio linen. With gift wrapping that’s just as amazing as their taste, Sunday in Scotland’s chocolates are also the ideal gift for someone special, which you can conveniently pick up before heading abroad or meeting up with loved ones back home.

The iconic Magnificent Falcon chocolate design

From their exquisite chocolate bars to their wide selection of cakes and biscuits, Sunday in Scotland is guaranteed to take your tastebuds on a magical chocolate experience. But it isn’t only the chocolate’s taste that is a cut above the rest. The packaging and presentation of each item on the menu has a signature Sunday in Scotland aesthetic, that’s visually pleasing and quite frankly beautiful – perfect for anyone looking to make an impression.

Most of the products are also vacuum-packed, ensuring they remain intact and fresh. Apart from product quality, Sunday in Scotland’s founder has always prioritised sustainability. In fact, the brand is very conscious about the amount of packaging it uses for its products, which it tries to keep to a minimum.

Mouth-watering gift ideas aside, Sunday in Scotland’s new MIA café is also perfect for those looking for a pick-me-up before they travel or anyone who might be passing by the airport. Take your pick from their delicious array of chocolates and classic coffees, or if you’d like to really treat yourself, indulge in artisanal ice cream, heavenly pastries, cakes, cookies, and tasty sandwiches. And just in time for the summer season, try out the all-new not-so-hot chocolate, available in cold mint intense chocolate, and lazy cold orange chocolate zest.