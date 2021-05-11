Want The SUPERSTAR Life? Go Behind The Scenes Of This Exciting Marketing Campaign In Malta

Becoming a superstar overnight isn’t as hard as it used to be – just think of the 90,910 individual winners who have won since the beginning of October 2018 right up until the present day. Incredible, right? And even better is the fact that the opportunities to win big do not end there. With some of the largest jackpots in Maltco Lotteries’ history, now is the perfect time to look behind the scenes at one of the hottest games on the island – SUPERSTAR. As the jackpot approaches €1 million, players await their fate – so you’ll want all the info you can get to give you that potential edge. To find out more about SUPERSTAR, Lovin Malta spoke to Caroline Attard, head of marketing and communications at Maltco Lotteries.

1. Let’s start from the beginning – how was SUPERSTAR created? CA: “Maltco Lotteries wanted to expand its portfolio by creating a game that offers stimulation and independence. A game that inspires you to be adventurous, test boundaries and feel young and prepared to lead a daring life. These are the values behind the motivation theory of the SUPERSTAR brand.”

2. Who do you think would be into the game? CA: “SUPERSTAR attracts the younger audience who are ambitious and lead a very successful life. For SUPERSTAR, I would describe a player to be a hardworking man or woman, in their early 30s, aspiring to grow in their career and hoping to fulfil their dreams. They purchase a lottery ticket in the hopes of going on an unplanned vacation, buy a new car or do something which is now easier and affordable to do, instead of waiting a couple more years.”

3. Can you tell me more about the idea behind the advertising campaign? CA: “The advertising campaign positioned SUPERSTAR at the centre of Maltco’s portfolio. Maltco adapted to a holistic marketing approach to position the SUPERSTAR brand, whereby all marketing channels were interrelated. The storyboards of the commercial were specifically created to connect with people emotionally and spread a positive message. This is how the tagline ‘Shine Your Way’ originated.”

4. Interestingly, two entire advertising campaigns have been created for SUPERSTAR, focusing on the emotions and vibes players can expect with the new game.

CA: “The first advert was about an ambitious young man, who won through SUPERSTAR and used the money to renovate his late father’s car to surprise his mother as family and tradition are two important values for him. He used the winnings granted by SUPERSTAR to fulfil his passion in traditional cars, something which he couldn’t be able to do due to financial limitations.” “The second advert, called ‘The Proposal’, continues with the same story as the previous one. A young man, just starting his career, was planning to propose to his partner. It is his dream to propose to his fantasy girl, in his dream entertaining environment. He played SUPERSTAR, in the hope of gaining some extra money which would make the proposal easier and more affordable. So he planned an extravagant proposal to surprise her in Manoel Theatre, an entertainment environment that he sets with his own hands.”

5. Describe SUPERSTAR in three words. CA: “SUPERSTAR ignites possibilities. It is all about three values: freedom, energy and inspiration.”

6. What is your final message to the audience and potential players? CA: “Simple: anyone who has a dream or a project that they wish to fulfil, SUPERSTAR gives you the possibility to be inspired, to be free and fully energised to become a star in your own way and achieve your inspiration.”

Tag a superstar who needs to join in the fun!

READ NEXT: 5 Ways This Maltese Course Can Kickstart Your Career In Finance