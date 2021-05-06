SURVEY: How Much Do You Know About The Battle Against Money Laundering In Malta?

Money laundering is a global phenomenon and Malta has not been spared. Authorities like the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) have been battling hard to fight money laundering and to bring the country up to scratch with international standards. Their efforts have paid massive dividends, and Malta has improved in leaps and bounds in its abilities to combat this pervasive issue.

Now, with the help of Malta’s FIAU, we’re asking you to let us know what you think about the fight against money laundering as part of its efforts to increase awareness.

Malta’s anti-money laundering and law enforcement agencies fight some of the world’s most horrid crimes, whether that’s drug trafficking, human trafficking, fraud or corruption, or the funding of international and domestic terrorism.

Maltese authorities play a crucial role in the global fight against money laundering, forming part of a well-oiled machine in the worldwide battle against criminals.

Unlike what too many people think, money laundering is not a victimless crime, with everyone, including yourself, paying the price. It benefits only criminals who want to whitewash the proceeds of their crimes, and those crimes impact everyone directly, touching upon every stratum of society.

Without anti-money laundering and law enforcement authorities, crime could continue unabated. Their expertise is crucial to identify the murky structures and the layering of money by laundering professionals.