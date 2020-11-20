Here’s 9 Sustainable Children’s Gifts That Your Home Will Thank You For

The weather starts cooling down, jingles start playing on the radio and children start preparing their lists… it’s Christmas time! The best time of the year is upon us and for children, it means one thing – presents, presents and more presents.

For parents, it isn’t quite the same. Once the festive fun is over, you’re left thinking what to do with all the new toys and gadgets you’ve spent your hard-earned money on and probably end up stashing them in a box somewhere, never to be seen again. But it doesn’t have to be that way, at least not with one of Malta’s go-to shops for all your family needs. Swanky Boutique is a sustainable, baby & kids gift shop with a collection of classy gifts that compliment your household like a piece of furniture. And the online shop has the perfect range of Christmas gifts for children that parents will love too. What’s better is that they deliver straight to your door! Deliveries happen 3 times weekly and should you wish for same-day pick-up, this is possible from their pick-up point in Ta’ Xbiex.

Swanky Boutique is made by mums for mums who know their target audience as well as they know themselves. With that in mind, here are some Christmas gift options that you and your kid will love.

A classy cinnamon beanbag Every kid’s dream is to own a bean bag – it’s fun, comfy and different but oftentimes they stick out like a sore thumb. This neutral beanbag is perfect to satisfy your child’s playful needs and to occupy a nice space in your living room – it comes in different colours too.

A wooden play kitchen When you’re young, you tend to fantasise about what you want to be when you’re older and many of us gravitate towards the kitchen. The Little Dutch wooden kitchen will keep your child entertained for hours, and the best part of it is that it’s sustainable too, which by default makes it the go-to present this Christmas. Many more kitchens with a variety of styles and colours are also available.

Or a workbench and tool bench For the crafty out there, a kitchen might not be the best Christmas gift. Fear not, because this wooden workbench will hit the spot. A child’s imagination can run wild with this gift as they bang, clang and create different parts using the play hammer, wrench, screwdriver, nuts, and bolts provided.

A Teepee tent One of my favourite pastimes as a child was playing pretend and I bet it was yours too. Now, instead of building a pillow fortress, you can hang out in a beautiful teepee tent that has a natural, easy and classy look to it. This wigwam tent is particularly impressive due to the tests its been through to ensure a high level of product safety for children.

Activity toys On this soft, padded play mat, babies will find themselves in a colourful underwater world. Animals, shells and plants are all around waiting to be discovered. They won’t have time to get bored. Perfect for use in the playpen and to take with you when traveling. More fun activity toy’s which are great for infants learning are both the activity tables and soft cubes, available in pink blue, and mint, these toys aid in developing a child’s discovery skills.

Dolls Swanky boutique not only boasts a variety of dolls for your little ones to play with but also stocks all the accessories your child would need to properly look after their dolls. Cute doll strollers and doll feeding sets are available to make playtime experiences feel as real as possible.

Kids furniture When it’s too hot or cold to play outside, children look inside for something to do. While you might be thinking that mini furniture has no place in your house, the furniture available at this store might change your mind. Classy and coloured with muted tones, any of this furniture would look great in your living room.

Roleplay toys Ever played doctor, or mummy and daddy? Me too, and we all loved it. The go-to gift for any child with a wild imagination and items are made out of wood and MDF so nobody gets hurt. This also makes a great Christmas gift to other children too – you can never go wrong with a doctor’s set!

Rocking horse This cute rocking horse is the perfect toy to keep your kiddies occupied and having fun. As always the products from this store are classy and refined for parents’ peace of mind. When it comes to the kids, they’re going to love it anyway!