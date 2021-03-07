Take Control Of Your Future And Up-Skill Yourself With This Maltese Youth Scheme

Unemployment is never fun. With global uncertainty, an on-going pandemic and an increasingly competitive job market, it’s never been more important to equip yourself with solid skills and experiences for your precious CV. When it comes to youth unemployment, Malta has a good track record of lowering that number year after year, boasting some of the lowest rates in the EU. Jobsplus is looking to hamper it even more with an awesome scheme. and be supported the entire way through. Listen up youngsters – the Youth Guarantee Scheme will help you up your skillset, get paidbe supported the entire way through.

Are you between 15 and 24 years old? If yes, read on to know how you can benefit. 1. First, there’s a profiling session.

It’s not as daunting as it sounds. As a participant, you’ll be invited to an ice-breaking meeting to get to know you and what your real interests are. 2. Next, their dedicated team will prescribe a paid 80-hour training programme.

It’s got over 30 modules to choose from on a myriad of topics to hone your skills. From life skills to industry-specific knowledge like social media, marketing, customer care and budget training. Whatever will help you get onto the employment ladder, the chances are they have it. The modules can all be found on their user-friendly platform. That’s right, so you can follow these modules, which come in the form of short clips, anywhere! Follow the informative and engaging material from a PC, tablet or smartphone at the touch of a screen. 3. Plus, you’ll get paid to train yourself! You’ll receive an allowance for every hour you complete.



You’ve read right! According to the terms and conditions of the scheme, you’re entitled to an allowance if you complete at least 80% of the modules. That’s basically 24 modules. Participants will be paid roughly €360 every 4 weeks based on how many hours they attend. Payments will be issued during both the training and the work placement/continued education phases and finally by end of the scheme. 4. Now that you’ve got some skills in the bag, it’s time to put them to practice or get some education.

After completing the modules you can choose to apply for a placement in the field of your work dreams or opt to get post-secondary education at MCAST, ITS, University or any vocational school. Fret not, youngster, the first 240 hours of work placement or education will be paid for by the scheme. The financial support will ensure you don’t have to tend to other hustles to make ends meet. Provided participants meet a minimum of 80% attendance for both phases they would qualify for the payment of €1440. 5. Speaking of support, as a participant you get free access to a pool of professionals.

From psychologists, psychotherapists, advisors to job coaches – they’ll be there should you need them. In a nutshell, the Youth Guarantee Scheme could be instrumental in helping you reach the opportunities you want in life. It’s already helped over 6,000 young people on the islands, including vulnerable people, feel financially and mentally supported while they acquire important skills and work experiences. Ultimately, it could help you reach your potential and succeed in your personal and professional life. Stepping into the world of employment can understandably feel intimidating, especially if you don’t know which industry you’d want to be and thrive in. The Youth Scheme is here to cushion your journey. With their team of professionals and financial support, you can take the plunge, add some impressive skills to your CV and make your career dreams come true. For more information and to apply for the scheme, contact them on Facebook here, on Instagram youthguaranteemalta or via email on [email protected] Tag a young person that needs to know this!

