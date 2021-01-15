Teatru Malta Teams Up With Six Creative Artistic Gurus For A Jam-Packed Year Ahead
New projects, exciting collaborations and a whole lot of theatre and arts is lined up for Teatru Malta this year.
The national theatre has just unveiled the six associate artists it will be collaborating with on a number of highly-anticipated projects this year.
Jimmy Grima, Lee-N Abela, Marta Vella, Paul Portelli, Simon Bartolo and Simone Spiteri are all on board to share their professional experience and practices to bring you the best possible theatre performances this year!
The world of theatre and drama is all about collaboration and there’s no going wrong when you have a melting pot of like-minded, creative individuals coming together to synergise all in the name of art.
Following a year bereft of cultural activities, we can’t wait to see what creative crafts come out of this initiative.
Teatru Malta also has some other plans up its sleeve and recently became full members of European Theatre Convention.
So if you have a tendency towards theatre and the arts, register for the Atelier Francis Ebejer introductory session by following this link!
Tag someone who needs to know about this!