Teatru Malta Teams Up With Six Creative Artistic Gurus For A Jam-Packed Year Ahead

New projects, exciting collaborations and a whole lot of theatre and arts is lined up for Teatru Malta this year.

The national theatre has just unveiled the six associate artists it will be collaborating with on a number of highly-anticipated projects this year.

Jimmy Grima, Lee-N Abela, Marta Vella, Paul Portelli, Simon Bartolo and Simone Spiteri are all on board to share their professional experience and practices to bring you the best possible theatre performances this year!

The world of theatre and drama is all about collaboration and there’s no going wrong when you have a melting pot of like-minded, creative individuals coming together to synergise all in the name of art.

Following a year bereft of cultural activities, we can’t wait to see what creative crafts come out of this initiative.

Teatru Malta also has some other plans up its sleeve and recently became full members of European Theatre Convention.

But one of the most exciting upcoming events has to be the Atelier Francis Ebejer project in collaboration with Teatru Manoel and Spazju Kreattiv. This project has been in the works for a while and has its roots in its predecessors, Premju Francis Ebejer & Proġett Francis Ebejer.

Atelier Francis Ebejer provides a safe space for anyone interested in discussing, debating and producing theatre with the first session going live on Zoom on 28th January at 7PM.

So if you have a tendency towards theatre and the arts, register for the Atelier Francis Ebejer introductory session by following this link!

