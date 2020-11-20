These Are The Award-Winning Techsperts Shaping Malta’s Digital Landscape

The most advanced, progressive and altruistic local technology companies in Malta were recognised for their achievements following the conclusion of a one-week long online ceremony. The ninth edition of the eBusiness Awards has concluded where innovation was celebrated across a number of companies and categories. Unlike previous years of the prestigious award ceremony, this year’s edition was held online in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that wasn’t a problem for Tech.mt – in fact, it was right down their alley.

The award ceremony was as electric as ever with a rebranded site to reflect the modern, sleek and tech-forward attitude of Tech.mt – Malta’s promotional arm in the digital innovation and technology field. In addition to being a night of celebration, the eBusiness Awards was a time to help encourage digital platforms and identify trends and up-and-coming businesses. Moreover, the ceremony has become a platform to spread awareness of all the web-based technologies that address some of our most pressing social concerns and how effective they are in achieving that. And without further ado, here are all your 2020 eBusiness Awards winners… Best App – GO TV App Best Tech Start-Up – Gain Changer Best e-Commerce Site – myfood.mt – The Concept Stadium Best Social Media Campaign – Wave of Change – Logix Creative & Growth Gurus Best eGovernment Initiative – Digital Logbook – HandsOn Systems

Best Cloud-Based Solution – Indigo Attendance – Shireburn Software Best ICT Academic Dissertation – Data Visualisation Using BI For Digital Health – Reden Zammit – University of Malta Best Use Of Technology In Business Transformation – Moving Away From Paper-Based Patient Records, Towards An Integrated Electronic Patient Record System – Primary Health Care, Ministry For Health Excellence, innovation And Leadership In Information Security – Kyte Global Tech.mt recognises and rewards one of Malta’s fastest-growing, and most-exciting industries out there, the world of technology.

As such, these awards are a testimony of the strength of Malta's digital economy even in the wake of a global pandemic. The diversity of winners reflect a spirit of technological innovation that permeates all aspects of society and work together to elevate the digital standards of Malta and the rest of the world. They deserve nothing less than the credit they were given at the eBusiness Awards.

