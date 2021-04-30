WATCH: Cycle The World From The Comfort Of Your Own Home In Malta
Keeping fit at home can be quite a struggle, but Technogym has rolled out a seriously top-tier exercise bike which adds an entirely new dimension to the experience.
Technogym’s all-inclusive Bike, supplied by Vivendo, comes with a screen where you can watch on-demand and live cycling classes from some of the most sought-after fitness trainers worldwide.
You’ll get access to trainers from the likes of 1Rebel in London to Revolution by Virgin Active in Milan.
Alternatively, you can connect to sites such as Netflix and YouTube, which means you can keep yourself entertained and fit at the same time. Two birds with one stone, really.
For a taste of what to expect, take a look at this Technogym Bike challenge.
Two Technogym Bikes. Three rounds. Six contestants.
First up, from Active Spirit, Hannah took on Angele in a race to cycle as many kilometres as possible in 15 minutes. Then Lovin Malta’s very own Matt and Deeg squared off each other to see who can burn the most calories in the same time period.
Finally, fitness experts Deirdre Farrugia, Olympian (1992 Olympics, Athletics) and Leanne Bartolo WFF European Fitness Champion, showed everyone how to keep up with an intensive Technogym session.
A couple of useful healthy tips were also provided – check them out below.
The winner of each round won a Technogym Wellness Ball Active Sitting (you can find more about it through this link), but the real winner was Hospice Malta (VO 0062).
As part of the challenge, Vivendo donated €1,000 to the NGO in aid of Steve Chetcuti’s remarkable transatlantic rowing journey from Portugal to French Guiana.
Semi-lockdown is frustrating on many levels but it shouldn’t be an excuse to not get in shape in time for summer. And with Technogym’s top-notch fitness Bike at your fingertips, there’s really no better time to start than the present!