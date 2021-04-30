WATCH: Cycle The World From The Comfort Of Your Own Home In Malta

Keeping fit at home can be quite a struggle, but Technogym has rolled out a seriously top-tier exercise bike which adds an entirely new dimension to the experience.

Technogym’s all-inclusive Bike, supplied by Vivendo, comes with a screen where you can watch on-demand and live cycling classes from some of the most sought-after fitness trainers worldwide.

You’ll get access to trainers from the likes of 1Rebel in London to Revolution by Virgin Active in Milan.

Alternatively, you can connect to sites such as Netflix and YouTube, which means you can keep yourself entertained and fit at the same time. Two birds with one stone, really.

For a taste of what to expect, take a look at this Technogym Bike challenge.