Succulent Food, Chill Cocktails And Sacred Views Have Hit Mellieħa’s Village Square

Upon a breezy hill in the most Northern town on the islands, there’s a lot of things worth talking about. Stellar views of Malta’s sister islands, quaint limestone architecture and, most recently, a gorgeously decadent restaurant in the main square. Say hello to The Core Restaurant and Lounge, a culinary adventure as vibrant as the sparking Med itself.

Open as part of the spanking new designer Lure Hotel in Mellieħa, The Core restaurant takes the comfort of Southern European dishes and flips them into an elevated feast for all the senses. Here’s all you need to know about this foodie paradise. 1. It’s all about attention to detail.

Everything about The Core has been well thought out. You can tell as soon as you step foot inside: from the sleek, black and white interiors with pops of colour, to table design and of course, the distinct dishes. Expect everything to be as beautiful as the village core itself here. 2. It isn’t your typical Med eatery.



Sure, Malta is known as the jewel of the Med – so you can find this kind of cuisine all over the islands. What makes The Core stand out is the philosophy behind each plate. At The Core, the freshest, local ingredients are refined to present heightened yet authentic dishes, thanks to star chef Mark Cauchi. Take, for example, their starter, yellowfin tuna tartar, served on thick crusty bread – it’s a fresh burst of flavour to start your meal with a kick. If you prefer a few nibbles, pair this tartar with their taster dishes called cicchetti. They’ve got surprising delights like gin cured salmon, fried gnocchi served with anchovy butter, and courgette flowers. Talk about luxury. 3. Their mains are also worth mentioning.

If you’re a fish fanatic, check out their fresh fish specials, that vary from crudi, to rock fish and gurbell. Hankering for handmade? Their gnocchi, served in a sweet, saucy and hearty red prawn plate, is made entirely in-house. Their agnolotti with confit rabbit is made from scratch too. If you’re into meat, the choice is yours: they’re serving up dishes like crisp pork belly, tender beef fillet, lamb chops, and duck too. Bon appetito! 4. It’s aesthetically iconic.

Life is about enjoying the finer things as often as possible. Imagine the scene: you and your favorite people in Mellieħa’s quaint village centre. You’ve got an ice cold cocktail in one hand, delicate nibbles in the other, all while looking at a scenic church against warm hues of the sky. Honestly, it’s sounds like summer bliss. 5. Cocktails to full lunch – it’s perfect for any occasion. Who’s ready for the weekend ? 🙋‍♀️🍾 The Core Restaurant and Lounge in the Parish Square of Mellieha is open from 11am till 1030pmReservations 27600223 / 99827364 Posted by The Core Restaurant and Lounge on Friday, May 28, 2021

The Core is basically presenting five-star dishes without the formal atmosphere attached. It’s got ample space in-doors and tables al fresco to catch that almost constant breeze, making it a perfect stop for friends on the weekend, a mid-week bite, or simply some nibbles and cocktails before exploring Gozo. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or some fresh cocktails with a brilliant view, The Core is definitely worth heading to Mellieħa for. Open every day, book a table or drop by to be one of the first to experience Mediterranean food at its best. Tag someone to go with you!