The Future Of Flexible Work Is Here And This Mega-Company In Malta Is Leading The Way

The future of work is all about flexibility. If there’s one silver lining to COVID-19, it’s that remote work doesn’t hinder productivity, and in fact, some people thrive outside the office. We’ve basically witnessed a global experiment on what work away from the office is like and it has shaken up the game for good. Now, many employers are looking at how to incorporate remote work into their corporate culture. Malta’s biggest iGaming employer, Betsson Group, is leading the way to set the standard on that front.

For now, Betssonites all over the world, including 1,200 in Malta, are working from home and will continue to do so until it’s safe to return. When that time does come, this iGaming company wants to try out a new model that will give most of its staff both flexibility and face-to-face time together. The “Hybrid WFH” Model, as Betsson called it, will offer the best of both worlds. Beyond the fancy name, this model has something for everyone: two mandatory days in the office (Mondays and Thursdays) and three other days working remotely. This way, Betsson will give staff the freedom and flexibility we all want in the work world. Employees will stand to benefit from the perks of working from home and the opportunity to meet in real life for a meeting, coffee or lunch. That’s not all.

Besides the great perk of working up to three days a week from home, most Betssonites will also get a further two weeks a year when they can work remotely from abroad. It’s a great option for expats going home for Christmas or for travellers who want to prolong that amazing trip to Prague or Paris. With their freshly refurbished HQ in Ta’ Xbiex and a second base in St. Julian’s up for a facelift as well, it’s clear that Betsson Group believes in prioritising work-life balance as a way to strengthen its strong company culture. This is exactly why the iGaming giant in Malta is here to stay.

Betsson hopes to see the hybrid model come into fruition sometime in autumn when (hopefully) the majority of people are vaccinated and some kind of normality resumes. This is just another perk intended to attract the best of the best who are looking for an exciting career.

If you want to work with a company that cherishes diversity (more than 60 nationalities are present in Malta), equality (almost half of the company is made of women), and flexible working arrangements in modern offices, then take the plunge and start your Betsson journey. As one of the largest iGaming operators in the world, employees are really spoiled for choice. Besides Malta, Betsson also has offices in Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden. You'll be one of the first to try out the hybrid model before it's probably emulated by other companies.