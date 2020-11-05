The iGaming Company Caring For The Maltese Community Throughout The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit some parts of society harder than others, especially those who were already in need before the virus came to shore.

However, trying times also bring out the best in us and one iGaming company has decided to go the extra mile over the past few months to ensure that the wider community is taken care of.

Meridianbet ensures responsibility in all areas and has been looking out for those who live with Down’s Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy and ALS over at Dar Bjorn and the Inspire Foundation.

In doing so, Meridianbet has provided some much-needed technical and logistical equipment to the two foundations and their members in remote communities, food banks and day-care centres.

The renowned iGaming company goes the extra mile not because it can, but because it wants to. Forming part of the Responsible Gaming Foundation is a duty the company takes to heart and isn’t just something it preaches to its customers.

It is also reflected in the measures it has implemented for its employees which includes social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks and the use of hand sanitisers in a holistic effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as the company continues to grow, it hopes that its habits and outreach rubs off on those around them so that we all take care of the local community.

The only way we are going to beat this pandemic is if we support and look out for one another and Meridianbet is leading the way to a COVID-19 free future.

