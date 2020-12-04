Make This Christmas Feel Like Any Other With A Seasonal Hamper From Malta’s Master Cellar

For the first time in pretty much forever, Christmas will have to take over an entirely different form (thanks, COVID-19). But as celebrations are forced to adapt to this so-called ‘new normal’, this store in Malta has come through with just the right products to reignite the magic of Christmas. Before we go into the massive gift potential The Master Cellar holds, here’s some information about it you don’t want to miss out on. Having opened its doors way back in 1999, the team behind The Master Cellar prides itself in its understanding of clients’ needs. With its huge range of products getting constantly updated, this store vows to satisfy any customer’s desires.

The Master Cellar’s got pretty much something for everyone. Offering over 400 different wines and over 300 spirits – on top of the never-ending ranges of gourmet foods, cigars, and non-alcoholic beverages – clients needn’t worry about variety nor price. Now you probably think that all these products will make a visit to The Master Cellar pretty overwhelming… …but the store prioritises customer service over pretty much anything else. So whether you’re a spirit connoisseur or a straight-up newbie, there will be a wine and spirit advisor to help you out as you shop.

In short, this shop will leave you spoilt for choice. Speaking of choice, The Master Cellar has thought up a way by which the lucky recipients of your gifts won’t have to settle for just one product!

This store offers customers the possibility of creating their very own customised hampers – and with its quasi-never ending range of products, the possibilities are endless. The process of creating your hamper is also extremely easy! If you’re not comfortable with heading to one of The Master Cellar’s stores, simply head to their website, click on the ‘create your own hamper’ button, and start up your hamper-making process. This entire process can be simmered down to a couple of easy steps. Start off by selecting the size of your hamper – small, medium, or premium.

Next, you’ll get to select the hamper’s packaging. Think of this as the base for your canvas. From bronze buckets to lace baskets, your gift hamper can pretty much take on any shape. Once that’s over and done with, it’s all about choosing your preferred products! You can make the hamper even more special by adding a personalised message for free right before checking out.

One last thing – you don’t need to worry about shipping, because the good people at The Master Cellar will deliver your hamper for free. But the website’s not just about hampers. Pretty much any product available at The Master Cellar’s brick-and-mortar stores can be found on the shop’s nifty website. Now we might not all have the time to individually select each and every item to go in our hampers, so The Master Cellar has its own range of readily-filled hampers bound to satisfy anyone.

If you’d rather go about this process in person, that’s okay too! The Master Cellar has two outlets – one in Triq l-Oratorju, Naxxar, and the other in Triq ta-Sliema, Gżira. The Gżira outlet, which was opened only recently, offers customers the unique possibility of tasting 16 different premium wines through a dedicated wine dispenser. Just in case you were wondering, a wine dispenser is just as cool as it sounds.

This nifty appliance is a wine serving system that allows one to taste wine by the glass before purchasing. The wine dispenser also helps keep these premium wines in an optimal environment, and thus ensures the best flavours and aromas. Cool stores and delicious products – what more could you want? Tag a friend who loves hampers!

