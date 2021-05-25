6 Reasons You Need To Hit Up The Newly-Upgraded Bay Street ASAP

After months of closed shutters, shopping and eating out are officially back on the table in Malta. Lucky for us, the iconic open-air mall in St Julian’s took the idle time to get a major facelift to welcome you back. Bay Street Shopping Complex has been newly upgraded. Here are six reasons you should head there pronto. 1. Everything has been given major TLC.

Bay Street is looking super sleek because every last detail has been given some awesome aesthetic updates. All the interiors have been finished with cool brick and mortar design, perfect for those cheeky selfies while you browse its countless clothing stores and eateries. In other words, Bay Street is ready to welcome you and your summer plans. 2. It’s never been easier to park.

One of the sore points of St Julian’s is that parking can be a nightmare. Luckily, Bay Street has got our backs with their brand new 250 space car park with direct access to the mall, so you don’t have to spend ages looking for a spot to leave your car, giving you more time for shopping, lunching and having fun. Plus, parking is completely free when you purchase anything from the mall. Nice! 3. It’s open every single day.

A major attraction of Bay Street is by far the long opening hours. Indeed, the mall is open until fashionably late, from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm, meaning you’ll definitely find the time to squeeze a shop of the latest fashion drips, get drinks and bites with your besties or let loose in the games room. Late-night Lazer Tag, anyone? 4. They’ve got some cool fashion stores and eateries too.

The beauty of Bay Street is that there are countless choices at every corner. Looking for some new clothes to start the summer season? It’s got you sorted to the T. All that shopping can make anyone hungry. Thankfully, Bay Street Shopping Complex has curated a great choice of joints to cure anyone’s hunger pangs. Whether you’re craving some fast-food, a family-friendly dinner or prefer something more refined, it’s all there. 5. It’s way more than just a mall.

To most people, malls are just huge buildings dedicated to different shops of clothes and cuisine. Bay Street is way more than that. This St. Julian’s mall boasts over 40 outlets of top brands and more: there’s laser tag, a car wash and even a four-star hotel on the roof. Quite honestly, you could live there. 6. It’s open right now!

Bay Street has officially opened its doors in line with COVID-19 guidelines, just in time for the sunny season. So, the next time you’re looking for something to do with the family or some well-needed catch-up with your mates, consider your plans sorted at Bay Street. Bay Street, one of Malta’s only outdoor shopping malls, is open from 10am to 10pm every single day. And remember, parking is free when you purchase something. Happy malling! Tag someone that needs to head over the Bay Street.