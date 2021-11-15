The Show Does Go On: Manuel Dimech’s Unmissable Story Hits The Stage At Kordin

Teatru Malta and FĊN are back, bigger and better than ever to celebrate on the country’s most beloved icons.

In its first major theatre production since the COVID-19 hit our shores, Teatru Malta is putting a spotlight on Manwel Dimech, a timeless rebel who played a significant part in Malta’s political and literary history.

The performance, titled ‘Il-Qfil u l-Ħelsien Skont Manwel Dimech,’ will be shown from 26th November to 13th December.

It’s a sight-specific musical theatre piece, interpreted through the eyes of the courageous activist who paved the road to liberation with knowledge, thought, and perseverance.

The story is directed and written by Victor Jacono, composed and musically directed by Kris Spiteri, and the impressive cast includes heavy-hitters like Joseph Zammit, Bettina Paris, Debbie Scerri, Mark Tonna, Edward Mercieca, Roger Tirazona, and Stephen Oliver.

A one-of-a-kind performance deserves a one-of-a-kind venue, and this riveting production will be staged at none other than the Old Navy Prison in Corradino, using a site-specific theatre.

And the best part about it? It’s going to be a walk-through standing event! Talk about experiencing art, history, and culture as you’ve never done before.