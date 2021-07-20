Think Summer In Malta Is Boring? Here’s 9 Must-Do Activities To Try!

For small islands, Malta and Gozo sure have a lot of great, exciting and extremely fun outdoor activities you can do… and that’s especially the case in summer. When the sun is shining and the days are long, there’s no better time to go out and explore everything the island has to offer, including its azure seas and rustic landscapes. In fact, there’s so much to do over the summer that being spoiled for choice is a problem and if you suffer from a bit of FOMO (like me) then you’re going to want to make sure that you have all these ticked off your Maltese Islands Summer Bucket List. From horse riding to scuba diving, here’s how to make the most of this summer in Malta!

1. Discover the Mediterranean sea Scuba Diving is the best way to beat the heat and enjoy a whole new underwater world full of rich marine life and incredible wrecks. Malta and Gozo offer some of the best spots in the world to go for a dive and there are plenty of professionals to help you too. The best part is, beginners can experience the underwater world as well with a quick course before heading out to the open water for some astounding exploration!

2. Kayak the coast The surface of the sea can be as exciting as what lies beneath the water, especially if you’re in a kayak. This fun and enjoyable experience allow you to explore sides of the islands inaccessible to cars or trails, giving you a unique perspective on Malta and Gozo’s incredible landscapes, caves and coastlines.

3. Hop on a horse If you’re looking for something to do in Gozo, other than swimming – how about Horse riding? Hop on a horse and take a detour through one of the many hidden trails around the island. Horse riding can offer an afternoon of countryside fun as you venture off the beaten path and experience the island as if you were settled in from the early days.

4. Rock out at the shooting range For some, relaxing means heading to the nearest shooting range and having a go at a couple of targets – and Malta has that too! This unique experience shows just how much there is to do in our sister, quieter island of Gozo and that there really is an outdoor activity for everyone (including firearm enthusiasts!) if you know where to look.

5. Rent a bike and go around the block Whether it be off-the-trail or down a small sqaq, there are plenty of places to bike around Malta throughout the summer. Take advantage of a mountain bike and head down some cool trails to a secluded beach or rent an e-bike and explore the historic sidestreets that make up some of Malta’s most iconic locations, from fishmarkets to ancient fortifications.

6. Zip around in a sports buggy There are plenty of modes of transport but none are quite as fun as sports buggies! With Malta being so small, you can take a trip almost anywhere in a buggy and spend the day hopping from one city to another, beach to beach, without having to worry about public transport or even parking.

7. Subwing down to the depths In all honesty, nothing beats hanging by the beach over summer. If you’re really looking for a fun activity to do instead of sunbathing, try your hands at a subwing and snorkel across the waters in high-speed style and fashion!

8. Enjoy a joy ride on a jetski Only a few things are as exhilarating as jetting around the Mediterranean sea in a jetski. Malta’s favourable summer weather leads to some pristine conditions to explore the island’s outer perimeters either solo or with another passenger on board and with little waves out at sea, you’re bound to reach those top speeds.

9. Cruise around on a chartered boat Take some time away from the hustle and bustle of land life and hop on a private chartered boat where you can explore Malta’s best swimming spots without having to worry about driving…or parking! A chartered boat is the perfect way to unwind and appreciate the crystal clear blue waters that make our shores so iconic and beautiful

