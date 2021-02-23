This Food Delivery App Has Landed In Gozo! And Delivery Is Free, For Now…

Malta has upped its food delivery game in the last two years – gone are the days of waiting for more than an hour to get your hands on some good grub. But what about Gozo? Gozo, as happens sometimes, is left a little behind. But don’t worry Gozitans and Gozo-goers – a blue delivery app is heading over to the island, and they’re offering limited free deliveries to celebrate! That’s right – Wolt has landed in Gozo!

In honour of this foodie milestone, here are seven tantalising, Gozitan restaurants you could order from. 1. Kozmo Cafe

This Victoria-based joint is a cafe and vineria, and they’ve literally got something for everyone. Firstly, they boast an Asian fusion section: serving up noodles, curries and rice ten different ways and favourites like spring rolls and samosas. If Asian cuisine isn’t your thing, they’ve got Italian-style pizzas, pasta and home-made dishes like Nanna’s Pork Stew or their Drunk Dott Fish to warm you up. Kozmo also has salads and snacks. In other words – it’s a perfect option when you’re with a group of hungry people who all want different things. Awesome! 2. HotWok

Speaking of Asian food, if you’re looking to sink your teeth into a Chinese feast, check out HotWok in Marsalforn. HotWok have everything you want from a good Chinese takeout: starters like fried dumplings and wontons as well as all the main courses you need to curb your cravings. Check out their classic takes on honey chicken, sizzling beef, sweet and sour pork and a whole roasted duck. To celebrate Wolt’s arrival to Gozo, why not try some dishes out of your usual order? They’ve got seaweed egg soup, pork in plum sauce and even some options for vegetarians out there, like their Mapo tofu. It all sounds delicious and now I’m hungry. 3. Front

Front is a gorgeous place to casual dine-in Xlendi – but if you can’t get there, Wolt will get them to you. Firstly, for the vegans and vegetarians out there – say hello to your new food paradise. Front has got you sorted for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from artisan pizzas to delectable tapas to their build-your-own burgers. Magnificent. For breakfast and brunch, try out their full English breakfasts, the regular or vegan version, or a breakfast burrito, American pancakes and a smoothie bowl. For lunch and dinner, their creme fraiche pizza and soul-food platter to share are great options. Save room for dessert friends, they got home-made concoctions. 4. Aurora Bistro Cafe

Another cafe in the capital, Aurora are great for a gourmet breakfast and a satisying lunch. For a morning delivery, try their breakfast specials like their frittata or full English breakfast à la Aurora, with all the trimmings included of course. They’ve also got freshly filled cannoli and croissants for those with a sweet tooth. Next, they’ve got modern takes on classic lunch courses: from curried chickpea bowls, pulled pork burgers, cheesy Mariana pizza and butternut risotto. Bon appetite! 5. Hog

If you’re looking to get something super decadent, Hog is definitely your go-to delivery. Consider all your bombastic cravings sorted: from oozing burgers, red velvet waffles smothered in mascarpone, juicy BBQ ribs or a fancy grilled pear, speck, brie and pesto pizza. You’re only problem with Hog is choosing which dish you want. Tip: make you wear your comfy pants for a Hog meal. 6. Cupcake

Sugar addicts, say hello to your new favourite Gozo fix – Cupcake! From over the top milkshakes to the most beautiful fluffy pancakes you’ve ever seen, Cupcake is a perfect delivery for your tea, breakfast… or anytime, really. Sugar fanatics aside, they’ve got plenty of great savoury dishes too. From handcrafted ciabattas to wraps, burgers, pasta, salads, you name it, they’ve probably got it. If you’re looking for something traditional, Cupcake has got a decadent fenkata and bragioli too, just like Nanna used to make. 7. Xin Yun

Gozo is literally spewing with great options for Chinese food. If you’re close to Mgarr Harbour, try out XinYun Chinese. If you’re into seafood, their sizzling seafood looks otherworldly good. They’ve got home-made dumplings, noodles, fried nibbles and every classic pork, chicken and beef dish to make your mouth water.

Are you hungry now? Well, be sure to download the Wolt pick from any of these restaurants or more found on the app. Wolt will get it to you quickly, reliably and affordably. Until the end of the month, everyone on Wolt gets Free Delivery up to a 2km radius. From March 1st anyone who registers as a new user will get Free Delivery up to 2km for 2 whole weeks! Tag someone that needs to get ordering!