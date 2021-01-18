This Gżira Store Has Some Insane January Sales Up For Grabs

We’ve all been waiting for some sort of miracle to set 2021 apart from the dumpster-fire of a year that 2020 was – and we think we’ve found just that. Gżira furniture store OK Home has come through yet again with some downright crazy discounts we can barely wrap our head around. So sit back, relax, and get ready for this year to get a whole lot better, because here are some of our favourite OK Home discounts this year! 1. Discounted artificial vertical grass

Make your garden look greener without going through the hassle of caring for your plants. OK Home’s range of artificial grass is also getting its price chopped by 10%. Neat! 2. A huge range of barbecues

It might still be January, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start prepping for summer 2021 – after all, it is only a couple of months away. Get your grill game on and purchase one of OK Home’s barbecues whilst they’re still discounted! 3. Bargain ceiling lights

From the downright practical to the wonderfully whacky, OK Home’s got a huge range of ceiling lights ready to make pretty much any room look a tad brighter. This huge range of products has also gotten discounted by 20%. 4. Practical ceiling recessed lighting

Whatever home product you’re looking for, you can always rest assured that there’s something to fit your budget. With OK Home’s 20% discount on ceiling recessed lights, designing your dream room is now easier than ever. 5. A plethora of different chairs

Whether you’re looking to freshen up your dining room with a new set of chairs or treat your employees to some straight-up comfy seats, rest assured OK Home’s huge range of chairs (discounted by 20%) will leave you satisfied. 6. Dining tables

Yep, discounts on tables too. OK Home has just slashed its dining tables’ prices. This store’s selection ranges from wooden tables to super modern contraptions – but they’re all 20% off. 7. Discounted dinner sets and cutlery

Kick your next dinner party up a notch and impress your friends with a new dinner set and some fancy cutlery. OK Home’s selling these products at a 20% discount, so grab them while they’re hot! 8. A huge range of fans

Now more than ever, it’s important to keep your rooms ventilated. Blow the virus away with one of OK Home’s stylish fans – discounted by 20%. The store’s line of products ranges from the super affordable to the downright fancy, so rest assured there’s a fan for you. 9. Indoor and outdoor floor lamps

Keep your house lit-up in style with some of OK Home’s delicately designed floor lamps. With this entire range of products getting discounted by 20%, stylish lighting has never been more affordable. 10. Affordable glassware

Good spirits are expensive enough as is, so save yourself some cash and get your hands on some affordable glassware from OK Home. From gin to whiskey glasses, this store’s got the perfect recipient for your favourite drink. 11. Awesome ornaments and accessories

Sometimes, all you need to kick your living area up a notch is one awesome ornament. Check out OK Home’s fantastic selection of clocks, vases, and artificial plants (all discounted by 20%!) and get one step closer to creating your dream home. 12. Discounted outdoor furniture

Let’s face it – Maltese winter isn’t actually winter, so what’s stopping us from enjoying a nice Sunday lunch in the garden? Amp up your garden decor with OK Home’s wide range of heavily discounted outdoor furniture. 13. Gorgeous outdoor lights

Speaking of outdoor endeavours, make sure your garden dinners are well-lit up with some of the best lighting options out there. These items are being discounted by 20% at OK Home. 14. Fancy pendants

Turn your quaint abode into a mini palace with one of OK Home’s awesome pendants. These fancy accessories are bound to light up your living room in style – and they’re selling at a 20% discount. 15. Super stylish sofas

Buying a good sofa is a pretty big investment – but at OK Home you can get some super stylish (and good quality) sofas for some impressive prices. Neat! 16. Some cool stools

With bars closed for the entire month, it’s time to create our very own private bars at home. Adorn your makeshift bar with OK Home’s heavily discounted stools – you won’t regret it. 17. A huge variety of table lamps

Kick your study area up a notch with a gorgeous table lamp from OK Home’s huge range of products. These items are being discounted by a whopping 20%, so get one before it’s too late! 18. Discounted wallpaper