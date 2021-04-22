This Iconic Maltese Casino Has Replicated Its Signature Experience Online

Malta’s most easily recognisable casino has just undergone a major website revamp, bringing its gaming experience closer to you than ever before, along with some tasty prizes to boot. Dragonara’s new website offers existing and new players alike a huge range of games, including video slots, table games, sports betting, and several live casino games, from roulette to blackjack. However, they’re also giving new players a juicy welcome bonus, with the chance to claim up to €1,000 in bonus money as well as up to 100 free spins on qualifying deposits. This is how it works:

As soon as you sign up, you’ll get 20 completely free spins to use on the game Platooners, allowing you to get into the feel of Dragonara’s new website before actually committing any money. You can then choose to receive bonuses on your first three deposits, with amounts assigned relative to your deposit. On your first deposit, you can claim a 100% bonus up to €200, as well as 30 free spins on Kaiju. With your second deposit, you can get a 50% bonus up to €300, as well as 50 free spins on Sam on the Beach. On your third deposit, you can get a 50% bonus up to €500, as well as a €20 playable voucher to be used at the Dragonara Palace Casino (when it reopens). Read the terms and conditions on the website for more details. Add them up and you’ll get €1,000 in free bonus money – not a bad way to start using a platform! Dragonara Casino has also launched a new online sportsbook, with options to bet both before and during games, as well as a bet builder which gives you the chance to make your own accumulator wagers on various markets. Football, tennis, basketball, golf, horse racing, snooker… you name it, they’re all on Dragonara’s platform.